2023 preseason tickets are on sale now

New tickets to be released for the Heritage Classic

Teeing off at the Italian Open

'I'm excited for it'

'I've got a lot to prove'

'Wanted to be back in Calgary'

Plenty Left to Prove

'We love the city'

Photo Gallery - Battle of Alberta Golf Tournament

'He was a wonderful person'

Always on the Ice

Johnny's Elites Hockey Camp Kicks Off

Dialed In

Flames Sign Sam Honzek

Wranglers re-sign Brett Sutter

Ronni off to World Junior Summer Showcase

'Healthy and strong'

Another Award for Dustin Wolf

Flames announce additions to Hockey Operations

From scouting to strength and conditioning, the Flames are expanding the department

By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Ahead of the 2023 training camp, the Flames are introducing staffing additions to Hockey Operations:

Kerry Huffman - Pro Scout
Brad Richardson - Pro Scout
Billy Powers - Pro Scout
Denis Grebeshkov - Amateur Scout
Pierre Lamoureux - U.S. College Scout
Peter Loubardias - Reserve List Scout
Sandi Kirkland - Executive Assistant to the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager
Rachel Sproule - Executive Assistant to Hockey Operations
Caylin Relkoff - Assistant Strength Coach
Zach McClean - Development Strength Coach
Hendrix Hanes - Development and Data Scientist
Andrew Doty - Video Coordinator

The Flames kick off the 2023-24 regular season on Oct. 11 when they host the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 8 p.m. MT. Single-game tickets will go on sale on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. MT.

