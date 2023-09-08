Flames announce additions to Hockey Operations

Ahead of the 2023 training camp, the Flames are introducing staffing additions to Hockey Operations:

Kerry Huffman - Pro Scout

Brad Richardson - Pro Scout

Billy Powers - Pro Scout

Denis Grebeshkov - Amateur Scout

Pierre Lamoureux - U.S. College Scout

Peter Loubardias - Reserve List Scout

Sandi Kirkland - Executive Assistant to the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager

Rachel Sproule - Executive Assistant to Hockey Operations

Caylin Relkoff - Assistant Strength Coach

Zach McClean - Development Strength Coach

Hendrix Hanes - Development and Data Scientist

Andrew Doty - Video Coordinator

The Flames kick off the 2023-24 regular season on Oct. 11 when they host the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 8 p.m. MT. Single-game tickets will go on sale on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. MT.