'I'm So Excited'

Fortunately, he won’t have to for much longer.

Ciona, who got a “head start” on many in camp with a stirring appearance at last week’s Young Stars Classic, is feeling good about his game and where he stands in the organization. Admittedly, his ears perked up when he heard the off-season comments from Craig Conroy and Ryan Huska, who said young players will be given every opportunity to succeed.

And it all starts tonight.

“It’s a lot different this time around,” he said. “Last year, none of the young guys really got to play in the preseason. I made my warmup debut, but I didn't get anything else. It's pretty cool this year to see the younger guys including myself getting into the lineup early in the preseason and even mixing around with the older guys.

“It’s been really eye opening and I want to take advantage of it.

“I trained with (Dillon) Dube all summer and you watch him every day because he's such a good pro and is a great leader for the young guys. He's a guy I’ve really (connected) with.

“But honestly? Everybody's been pretty fun to watch.

“It's the NHL.

“It's unreal.”

Domo Arigato, Matt Coronato

How’s this for high praise?

Moments after the talented Flames rookie brought the house down with his hat-trick snipe, Head Coach Ryan Huska made a flattering connection to one of the game’s great shooters”

“Some guys can shoot the puck,” Huska began. “I remember Brett Hull … He could hit it from anywhere – in front of him, behind him, anywhere. So, some guys have a gift that they just know how to hit a puck and I think (Coronato is) one of them.”

Talk about making an impression.

Coronato, meanwhile, is taking the acclaim in stride – but freely admits that lethal release is more of a recent development than a gift he discovered on the driveway as a youngster.

Now?

It’s become a weapon.

“I've definitely worked on it a little more over the last couple years,” Coronato said. “From my time in Chicago when I played for the Steel, it was a skill we worked on a ton. We would always work on changing our release point, getting pucks off faster. I think being there really helped me.

“When I have time, I like to just snap it as quick as I can. But there are moments when you see guys pull it in to try and shoot around traffic. Being able to shoot a bunch of different ways is what makes you most effective these days, and that's something I'm constantly working at.”

Coronato will be back in action tonight on the road in Seattle.

Dual Threat

Jonathan Huberdeau said following Sunday’s 10-0 win that Coronato’s shot is “one of the best (he’s) ever seen.”

It very well could be.

But he isn’t giving himself enough credit.

Huberdeau scored twice – including a first-period dandy that saw him show great patience in the slot before rifling a shot upstairs. In all, he finished with four shot attempts and the two that arrived on target both tickled the twine.

“I mean, I guess I'm a shooter now,” Huberdeau laughed. “I heard it a lot last year from the stands, that I had to shoot. It felt great. It's one game, preseason, but it's good for the confidence.”