5 Things - Flames vs. Capitals

1. Awooooo!

Don’t just Clap for the Wolfman.

Sing it!

On Saturday, the Flames up-and-comer had his finest hour at the NHL level, backstopping the locals to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens thanks to a career-high 36 saves.

Best of all?

The offence came to play, too, with Mikael Backlund scoring two, including a milestone marker, while supplying the impeccable two-way play fans have grown accustomed to in his 975 games with the franchise.

The skipper added a helper, while MacKenzie Weegar (3A), Nazem Kadri (1G, 1A) and Jonathan Huberdeau (2) had multi-point efforts, and four others had singles.

But the night, truly, belonged to Wolf, with the 22-year-old holding the fort in a game the Flames were widely out-chanced in.

“I’m just trying to take advantage of every opportunity I get right now, and two wins in a row is pretty crucial for our group,” said Wolf, was recalled to the big club with an injury to Jacob Markstrom, and now has delivered back-to-back wins for the first time on the grand stage. “I think every time you get to play more minutes, you feel more and more comfortable. I saw a lot of rubber tonight, so it got me into the game pretty quick.

“And we put up five, so it makes my life pretty easy back there.”