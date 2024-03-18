Say What - 'Know What We Have To Do'

Jonathan Huberdeau on Martin Pospisil's impact on his line:

"He’s been a force for us, the way he works every game, every practice, he’s a guy that gets in there and is not scared of anything. For us, I think he creates a lot of room, he goes on the forecheck and he’s still got some poise with the puck as well. It’s nice and it’s helping us a lot."

On the team's continued belief in themselves:

"We know what we have to do, we’re never going to give up. I think that’s just who we are, and I think in these kind of situations, the older guys are huge, we have to come in and be ready to play every game, and that’s what we’ll do right to the end. The young guys, they’re going to follow us and be ready to go; there’s not much margin for error, we need to win mostly every game."