Say What - 'Know What We Have To Do'

What was said ahead of Monday's tilt between the Flames and Capitals

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Jonathan Huberdeau on Martin Pospisil's impact on his line:

"He’s been a force for us, the way he works every game, every practice, he’s a guy that gets in there and is not scared of anything. For us, I think he creates a lot of room, he goes on the forecheck and he’s still got some poise with the puck as well. It’s nice and it’s helping us a lot."

On the team's continued belief in themselves:

"We know what we have to do, we’re never going to give up. I think that’s just who we are, and I think in these kind of situations, the older guys are huge, we have to come in and be ready to play every game, and that’s what we’ll do right to the end. The young guys, they’re going to follow us and be ready to go; there’s not much margin for error, we need to win mostly every game."

Andrew Mangiapane on trying to keep pace in the standings:

"Guys in here aren’t really quitting on each other, everyone kind of knows the situation we’re in, but we still have the belief, and still gotta have the mindset that we can come out of this. There’s gotta be, I guess, a lot of things for it to happen, but I think guys are just taking it game by game, I feel like we’re still playing loose, still playing with energy, and still competing every game, and we want to win. I guess that’s kind of our mindset right now."

On Dustin Wolf's recent outings in goal:

"He’s been great, obviously I think everyone kind of knows the numbers, and how good of a goalie he is in the minors, I think all the NHL guys here have belief in him that he can do that in the NHL. There’s no reason why he can’t, I think the last two games he’s been playing great, making big saves and key saves at certain points of the game, so we’re going to need more of that."

Ryan Huska on Wolf getting another start tonight:

"He’s played well, so he deserves an opportunity to stay in there."

On Jacob Markstrom's status:

"Skated today, we’re expecting him to skate three more times this week coming up, so hopefully everything keeps progressing the right way and he’s in our net on the weekend."

