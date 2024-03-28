5 Things - Flames @ Blues 

1. Last Time Out

In the end, the start proved to be costly.

The Flames started the two-game road swing with a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks Monday, a game that saw the homeside score twice in the opening 20 minutes and hold on the for the win.

MacKenzie Weegar scored the lone Flames marker in third stanza while Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots.

"It’s tough,” Weegar said after the game. “That’s a tough way to start the game obviously, getting on a 5-on-3. I thought we actually did a pretty decent job of killing it, they did end up getting the one but it was early in the game. I thought the work ethic, which was pretty inexcusable, especially when you’re losing games, you’ve got to come out prepared and ready to go.

“Second and third, I thought our game improved, just didn’t make it hard enough on (Petr) Mrazek."

The Blackhawks outshot the Flames 15-5 in the first frame but the Flames quickly shifted things around, outshooting them 39-27 when it was all said and done but couldn’t find more ways to beat the Hawks goaltender.

With that one now in the rearview mirror, the Flames focus shifts to tonight against the Blues for the third and final meeting of the season.

Thus far, the Blues are 2-0 in the series set as the Flames aim to snap a four-game losing streak before returning home Saturday night to take on the Los Angeles Kings.

“We gotta get back to playing the way we were before,” Martin Pospisil said. “Last couple games was pretty tough but tomorrow is a new day, new game.

“We gotta be harder to play against. It starts with me also, I gotta be even better than the last couple games. I’m excited for tomorrow and like I said tomorrow is a new day, new game.”