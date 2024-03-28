Say What - 'Get Back On Track'

The chatter ahead of Thursday's tilt between the Flames and Blues

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Rasmus Andersson on the keys to victory in St. Louis:

"Do the simple stuff. We all can work hard, we all can compete and we can stick to the system, don’t get too drifted away. Try to get out of this little slump we’re in, and just take it shift by shift."

On continuing to work hard for chances:

"The work is there, we’ve just got to make plays, too. Make the plays that are there and just play hockey. If you have a scoring chance, shoot it; if you have a good pass, pass it, it’s not harder than that. So, you know, we’ve got to make plays, but at the same time we’ve got to work hard and stick to the system, that’s (how) we’ve been successful against good teams earlier this year."

Nazem Kadri on the mindset ahead of tonight's game:

"Just got to get back on track, I think. Obviously, a good start is key tonight in a pretty hostile building. They’re chasing a spot, we’re going to try to get the two points tonight."

On generating offence consistently:

"I think just getting those opportunities is what we’re focusing on, and they’re still there, they’re there for us, we’ve just got to - whatever it is - bear down a little bit, one to hit the back of the net and then you start rolling. We’ve seen this year that we’re a team that can definitely score in bunches, that hasn’t been that big of an issue for us this year, but like I said, when you’re cold, it seems like those opportunities just don’t fall."

Head Coach Ryan Huska on Kylington and Mangiapane's status:

"Shilly is a game-time decision, so we’ll see on him this afternoon, and then Mangy will be a day-to-day thing, so he won’t be in the lineup tonight."

On playing the right way and generating chances:

"I think the rope you have to walk when you’re in stretches where you’re not scoring is you can’t cheat the game to try to generate offence, and that’s something that’s important for us to make sure we do it the right way, ‘cause our opponent tonight is a very good transition team. So, if you’re not doing things the right way, you open yourselves up and we don’t want to do that here tonight - we want to make sure we’re staying with how we expect our team and ourselves to play, and we feel that when we do it the right way, the chances will be there and then it’s just a matter of finishing."

On fixes from Tuesday's setback in Chicago:

"You don’t play the game safe, and our issue that we had in Chicago was that the connection in the first period wasn’t great, and we felt like we gave up too much room. When we do play that connected game, we don’t do that, so that’s the style that we want to see from us tonight, where everybody’s really doing their job and trusting that the guy beside ‘em is gonna do his as well. I think when we play that way, we’re an effective team."

