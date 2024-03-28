Say What - 'Get Back On Track'

Rasmus Andersson on the keys to victory in St. Louis:
"Do the simple stuff. We all can work hard, we all can compete and we can stick to the system, don’t get too drifted away. Try to get out of this little slump we’re in, and just take it shift by shift."
On continuing to work hard for chances:
"The work is there, we’ve just got to make plays, too. Make the plays that are there and just play hockey. If you have a scoring chance, shoot it; if you have a good pass, pass it, it’s not harder than that. So, you know, we’ve got to make plays, but at the same time we’ve got to work hard and stick to the system, that’s (how) we’ve been successful against good teams earlier this year."