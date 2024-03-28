Say What - 'Get Back On Track'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on Kylington and Mangiapane's status:

"Shilly is a game-time decision, so we’ll see on him this afternoon, and then Mangy will be a day-to-day thing, so he won’t be in the lineup tonight."

On playing the right way and generating chances:

"I think the rope you have to walk when you’re in stretches where you’re not scoring is you can’t cheat the game to try to generate offence, and that’s something that’s important for us to make sure we do it the right way, ‘cause our opponent tonight is a very good transition team. So, if you’re not doing things the right way, you open yourselves up and we don’t want to do that here tonight - we want to make sure we’re staying with how we expect our team and ourselves to play, and we feel that when we do it the right way, the chances will be there and then it’s just a matter of finishing."

On fixes from Tuesday's setback in Chicago:

"You don’t play the game safe, and our issue that we had in Chicago was that the connection in the first period wasn’t great, and we felt like we gave up too much room. When we do play that connected game, we don’t do that, so that’s the style that we want to see from us tonight, where everybody’s really doing their job and trusting that the guy beside ‘em is gonna do his as well. I think when we play that way, we’re an effective team."