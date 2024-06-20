2024 Mock Draft - Ryan Dittrick

6. Utah Hockey Club

Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State (NCAA)

Here’s a player that will not only sell hope, but add personality, too, for a franchise reinventing itself.

Levshunov is an offensive defenceman that skates well, loves to attack, has an excellent first pass and a potent shot from up top, or off the rush. Basically, he has everything you could ever want in a future top-pairing blueliner. The Belarus native put up nine goals and 35 points in 38 games last year for one of the top college programs in the country and was named the Big Ten Rookie of the Year for his efforts.

And this, from CalgaryFlames.com colleague Chris Wahl – who scoured the Scouting Combine in Buffalo last week – sheds light on how he interviewed with club brass.

"All week, he’s had staffers in stitches – a KeyBank Center security guard regaled the Flames TV team with a five-minute story about the blueliner’s sense of humour.”