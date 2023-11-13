Young Ducks Making Their Marks

The Ducks enter the week with an 8-6-0 record for 16 points, having gone 7-2-0 in their last nine contests. Anaheim has also won four consecutive road games, with three of those coming via third period comebacks.

Anaheim has 14-19=33 points from players 20-and-under this season. The next closest team in the league is the Columbus Blue Jackets with 5-12=17 points. Since 1990, only three other teams have had more points (from 20-and-under players) through 14 games (Toronto Maple Leafs 2016-17, 15-21=36; Pittsburgh Penguins 2006-07, 21-23=44; Ottawa Senators 1993-94, 20-24=44).

Leo Carlsson is one of five 18-year-old players in NHL history to score six goals or more through their first 10 career games, joining Patrick Lane (6 in 2016-17), Alexandre Daigle (6 in 1993-94), Dale Hawerchuk (8 in 1981-82) and Ilya Kovalchuk (7 in 2001-02).

At 18 years, 319 days, Carlsson became the sixth youngest player in the NHL to score a hat trick over the past 30 years with his three goals Nov. 10 vs. PHI. The others: Cole Sillinger (March 13, 2022 w/ CBJ), Patrik Laine (Oct. 19, 2016, Nov. 8, 2016 & Feb. 14, 2017 w/ WPG), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Oct. 15, 2011 w/ EDM), Nikita Filatov (Jan. 10, 2009 w/ CBJ) and Jordan Staal (Feb. 10, 2007 w/ PIT).