Young Ducks Making Their Marks

News Feed

Recap: Vatrano, Gibson Lead Ducks to 4-1 Win over Rival Sharks

Recap: Vatrano, Gibson Lead Ducks to 4-1 Win over Rival Sharks
Preview: Ducks Battle Rival Sharks in Homestand Finale

Preview: Ducks Battle Rival Sharks in Homestand Finale
Recap: Carlsson Scores First NHL Hat Trick in 6-3 Loss to Flyers

Recap: Carlsson Scores First NHL Hat Trick in 6-3 Loss to Flyers
Preview: Ducks Continue Homestand, Host Flyers Tonight at Honda Center

Preview: Ducks Continue Homestand, Host Flyers Tonight at Honda Center
Ducks Host 15th Annual Reading is the Goal Day at Betsy Ross Elementary in Anaheim

Ducks Host 15th Annual Reading is the Goal Day at Betsy Ross Elementary in Anaheim
Recap: Ducks Winning Streak Snapped in 2-0 Loss to Pittsburgh

Recap: Ducks Winning Streak Snapped in 2-0 Loss to Pittsburgh
Ducks, Honda Center & The Offspring Announce Anniversary Partnership to Celebrate and Thank Fans

Ducks, Honda Center & The Offspring Announce Anniversary Partnership to Celebrate and Thank Fans
Preview: Ducks Seek to Extend the Streak Tonight in Rematch vs. Penguins

Preview: Ducks Seek to Extend the Streak Tonight in Rematch vs. Penguins
LEARN HER WAY and PLAY HER WAY Programs Introduce the Game to Area Girls

LEARN HER WAY and PLAY HER WAY Programs Introduce the Game to Area Girls
McTavish Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

McTavish Named NHL's Third Star of the Week
Recap: Ducks Down Defending Champs for Sixth Straight Win

Recap: Ducks Down Defending Champs for Sixth Straight Win
Ducks Reassign Hagg, Activate Killorn from IR

Ducks Reassign Hagg, Activate Killorn from Injured Reserve
Preview: Win Streaks Collide as Ducks Host Defending Champ Golden Knights

Preview: Win Streaks Collide as Ducks Host Defending Champ Golden Knights
Ducks Recall Hagg from San Diego

Ducks Recall Hagg from San Diego
A Closer Look: Sam Carrick

A Closer Look: Sam Carrick
Ducks Reassign Stalock, Assign Luneau on a Conditioning Loan

Ducks Reassign Stalock, Assign Luneau on a Conditioning Loan
Recap: Terry's Four-Point Night Powers OT Win over 'Yotes

Recap: Terry's Four-Point Night Powers OT Win over 'Yotes
Ducks Recall Stalock from San Diego

Ducks Recall Goalie Stalock from San Diego

Young Ducks Making Their Marks

Anaheim has 14 goals and 19 assists from players 20-and-under this season

GettyImages-1766101541

The Ducks enter the week with an 8-6-0 record for 16 points, having gone 7-2-0 in their last nine contests. Anaheim has also won four consecutive road games, with three of those coming via third period comebacks. 

Anaheim has 14-19=33 points from players 20-and-under this season. The next closest team in the league is the Columbus Blue Jackets with 5-12=17 points. Since 1990, only three other teams have had more points (from 20-and-under players) through 14 games (Toronto Maple Leafs 2016-17, 15-21=36; Pittsburgh Penguins 2006-07, 21-23=44; Ottawa Senators 1993-94, 20-24=44).

Leo Carlsson is one of five 18-year-old players in NHL history to score six goals or more through their first 10 career games, joining Patrick Lane (6 in 2016-17), Alexandre Daigle (6 in 1993-94), Dale Hawerchuk (8 in 1981-82) and Ilya Kovalchuk (7 in 2001-02).

At 18 years, 319 days, Carlsson became the sixth youngest player in the NHL to score a hat trick over the past 30 years with his three goals Nov. 10 vs. PHI. The others: Cole Sillinger (March 13, 2022 w/ CBJ), Patrik Laine (Oct. 19, 2016, Nov. 8, 2016 & Feb. 14, 2017 w/ WPG), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Oct. 15, 2011 w/ EDM), Nikita Filatov (Jan. 10, 2009 w/ CBJ) and Jordan Staal (Feb. 10, 2007 w/ PIT).

Leo Carlsson with a Hat Trick vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Pavel Mintyukov is one of three defensemen 20-and-under to record 10 points through their first 14 games in the last 35 years and the ninth to do so in NHL history (first since Zach Werenski, 2016-17).

Mason McTavish leads the NHL with six goals in the third period or OT and co-leads the NHL in GWG (3). He also leads all NHL players 20-and-under in points (7-8=15). He is the only player 20-and-under to rank in the top-50 of league scoring. He currently has points in nine of his last 10 games (5-7=12).

McTavish converts pass from Carlsson in OT

Frank Vatrano is tied for third among NHL leaders in goals (11). His 11 goals are tied for the most in Ducks history through 14 games played, joining Troy Terry (2021-22), Corey Perry (2014-15), Teemu Selanne (1997-98) and Paul Kariya (1995-96).

Vatrano moves into a tie for second among NHL leaders in goals

John Gibson earned his third win of the season Nov. 12 vs. SJ, while improving to 2-1-0 with a 1.34 GAA and .957 SV% in his last three appearances. Lukas Dostal co-leads NHL rookie goaltenders in wins (5) and ranks second in SV % (.910). 

The Ducks have 16 points (8-6-0) through 14 games, which is seven more (4-9-1) than last year’s comparable mark. The Ducks have allowed 23 fewer goals (41 vs. 64) vs. this stage last season and scored six more goals (44 vs. 38).