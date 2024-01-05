Vatrano Named 2024 NHL All-Star

The NHL today named left wing Frank Vatrano to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game, taking place in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena from Feb. 1-3, his first All-Star appearance.

In addition, the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual will begin to select the remaining 12 (eight skaters, four goalies). The vote will be held at NHL.com/vote and via X (formerly Twitter) and the NHL App through Jan. 11. Another fan vote will be held from Jan. 13-18 to select four participants for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, to be held Feb. 2.

Vatrano, 29 (3/14/94), currently leads Anaheim in points (18-9=27), goals, power-play goals (6), shots (127) and game-winning goals (4). He has a team-high three multi-goal outings this season, including two hat tricks: Oct. 28 @ Philadelphia (3-0=3) and Oct. 15 vs. Carolina (3-0=3), one of six NHL players with multiple hat tricks in 2023-24, including Toronto’s Auston Matthews (3), Vancouver’s Brock Boeser (2), Edmonton’s Zach Hyman (2), New York Rangers’ Artemi Panarin (2) and Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point (2). Vatrano is currently on pace for a career-high 40 goals and 60 points, with his career high in points coming last season with Anaheim (41) and goals in a single-season in 2018-19 with Florida (24).

The 5-11, 197-pound forward has recorded 141-97=238 points with 289 penalty minutes (PIM) in 519 career NHL games with Anaheim (2022-present). New York Rangers (2021-22), Florida (2018-22) and Boston (2015-18). Signed by Anaheim to a three-year contract July 13, 2022, Vatrano recorded career-highs in both points (22-19=41) and assists in 81 games during his first season as a Duck in 2022-23, marking his first season crossing the 40-point mark. He led Anaheim in shots (231), ranked tied for second in powerplay goals (5) and goals and tied for fifth in points. He was also tied for 10th among NHL forwards in blocked shots (75).