Vatrano Named 2024 NHL All-Star

Vatrano to make first All-Star appearance this February in Toronto

2023-24_ADHC_SM_Vatrano-All-Star1080

The NHL today named left wing Frank Vatrano to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game, taking place in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena from Feb. 1-3, his first All-Star appearance.

In addition, the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual will begin to select the remaining 12 (eight skaters, four goalies). The vote will be held at NHL.com/vote and via X (formerly Twitter) and the NHL App through Jan. 11. Another fan vote will be held from Jan. 13-18 to select four participants for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, to be held Feb. 2.

Vatrano, 29 (3/14/94), currently leads Anaheim in points (18-9=27), goals, power-play goals (6), shots (127) and game-winning goals (4). He has a team-high three multi-goal outings this season, including two hat tricks: Oct. 28 @ Philadelphia (3-0=3) and Oct. 15 vs. Carolina (3-0=3), one of six NHL players with multiple hat tricks in 2023-24, including Toronto’s Auston Matthews (3), Vancouver’s Brock Boeser (2), Edmonton’s Zach Hyman (2), New York Rangers’ Artemi Panarin (2) and Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point (2). Vatrano is currently on pace for a career-high 40 goals and 60 points, with his career high in points coming last season with Anaheim (41) and goals in a single-season in 2018-19 with Florida (24).

The 5-11, 197-pound forward has recorded 141-97=238 points with 289 penalty minutes (PIM) in 519 career NHL games with Anaheim (2022-present). New York Rangers (2021-22), Florida (2018-22) and Boston (2015-18). Signed by Anaheim to a three-year contract July 13, 2022, Vatrano recorded career-highs in both points (22-19=41) and assists in 81 games during his first season as a Duck in 2022-23, marking his first season crossing the 40-point mark. He led Anaheim in shots (231), ranked tied for second in powerplay goals (5) and goals and tied for fifth in points. He was also tied for 10th among NHL forwards in blocked shots (75).

ANA@COL: Vatrano scores 3 goals against Avalanche

Vatrano appeared in 43 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Providence from 2015-17. In 2015-16, he led the league in goals, scoring 36 in 36 games (36-19=55), earning the Willie Marshall Award as the top goal scorer in the AHL, and was named a First Team All-Star and to the All-Rookie Team. He also spent two seasons at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst (2013-15), scoring 18-10=28 points in 37 NCAA contests.

A native of East Longmeadow, Mass., Vatrano has represented Team USA at two World Championships (2016 and 2019), and helped his country earn medals at the 2012 World Junior Championship (gold) and 2011 U-17 World Hockey Challenge (silver).

The 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and will include NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3.

NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1 will consist of a player draft as part of a new event in which elebrities will be paired with captains who will pick the four teams of 11 players (nine skaters, two goalies) for the NHL All-Star Game.

