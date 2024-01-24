Recap: Silfverberg Scores Twice as Ducks Down Sabres in Zellweger's Debut

Final 36
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Jakob Silfveberg scored twice and Olen Zellweger recorded his first NHL point, powering a 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

With the win, Anaheim improved to 16-30-1 on the season.

Silfverberg and Sam Carrick scored for Anaheim, helping the home side open a 3-0 lead early in the second period. Adam Henrique also scored, sealing the win with an empty-netter. Zellweger, Troy Terry, Radko Gudas, Cam Fowler, Mason McTavish and Frank Vatrano registered assists.

John Gibson earned his ninth win of the season, and the 189th of his NHL career, with 28 saves on 30 Buffalo shots. Gibson carried a shutout bid for the night's first 55 minutes, narrowly missing out on his 25th career blank sheet.

Jordan Greenway and Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres, cutting Anaheim's 3-0 lead to a single-goal in the game's final minutes. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves.

Silfverberg put the Ducks ahead before the night's first TV timeout, finding some free space in the high slot and redirecting Gudas' point shot past Luukkonen.

Silfverberg gives Ducks the early lead with tip-in goal

With two goals on the night, Silfverberg passed his longtime teammate Rickard Rakell for fifth-most (155) in Ducks franchise history. Silfvebrerg also ranks in the club's top-10 all-time in points (seventh, 345), assists (eighth, 190) and games played (fifth, 737).

Gudas has collected 12 points in his first 41 games as a Duck, more than halfway to his career high (23) set back in 2016-17. His +14 rating leads the team this season.

Fowler's helper was his 19th of the season, and his third in the last six games. The 12th year Duck leads team blueliners in scoring for the fifth straight year.

Anaheim then took full control early in the second period, scoring twice in a span of 53 seconds for a 3-0 cushion.

The first came on the power play with another skilled display of hand-eye coordination around the net. As Henri Jokiharju sat for tripping Leo Carlsson on a point-blank chance, Zellweger got his point shot through traffic and on net. Luukkonen made the first save, but had the rebound pop up high in the air for an Angels Night-themed baseball swing and goal by Carrick at the netfront.

Carrick bats floating puck in for power-play goal

The primary assist marked Zellweger's first career NHL point in his league debut, making him the third Duck to find the scoresheet in their debut game this season - alongside rookies Leo Carlsson and Pavel Mintyukov.

At the time of his recall, Zellweger ranked second among American Hockey League rookie defensemen in scoring, with 25 points in 34 games.

Terry now has five points in his last three games and 10 points in his last nine appearances. The two-time All-Star winger paces the team in assists (21) this season and sits second in scoring, one point back of Frank Vatrano.

With the crowd still celebrating the goal, and Zellweger's first NHL, Silfverberg struck again on the very next shift. After a Buffalo neutral zone turnover, McTavish raced ahead on a 2-on-1 rush, waiting until the perfect moment to deliver a backdoor pass to Silfverberg for the tap-in goal.

Silfverberg gives Ducks 3-0 lead with second goal of the night

The two-goal night was the 16th of Silfverberg's NHL career and first of the season.

With the assist, McTavish has collected points in two of his last three games.

Greenway put Buffalo on the board with five minutes to play, parking his 6-foot-6 frame right in front of Gibson on the power play and tipping home Rasmus Dahlin's point shot.

Okposo scored two shifts later, beating Gibson to the blocker side with a snapshot unchecked from the slot.

The back-to-back goals would create some tense final moments at Honda Center, but Henrique hit the empty net with 1:09 left, sealing Anaheim's 4-2 victory.

The Ducks begin a two-game road trip Thursday in Dallas.

