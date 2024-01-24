Recap: Silfverberg Scores Twice as Ducks Down Sabres in Zellweger's Debut

Jakob Silfveberg scored twice and Olen Zellweger recorded his first NHL point, powering a 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Honda Center.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 16-30-1 on the season.

Silfverberg and Sam Carrick scored for Anaheim, helping the home side open a 3-0 lead early in the second period. Adam Henrique also scored, sealing the win with an empty-netter. Zellweger, Troy Terry, Radko Gudas, Cam Fowler, Mason McTavish and Frank Vatrano registered assists.

John Gibson earned his ninth win of the season, and the 189th of his NHL career, with 28 saves on 30 Buffalo shots. Gibson carried a shutout bid for the night's first 55 minutes, narrowly missing out on his 25th career blank sheet.

Jordan Greenway and Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres, cutting Anaheim's 3-0 lead to a single-goal in the game's final minutes. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves.

Silfverberg put the Ducks ahead before the night's first TV timeout, finding some free space in the high slot and redirecting Gudas' point shot past Luukkonen.