Recap: Rough Third Period Sinks Ducks in 3-2 Loss to Sabres

The Ducks could not preserve a third-period lead in tonight's road trip finale, falling 3-2 to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss ended Anaheim's season-best point streak at five games and dropped the club to 25-25-7 on the season.

Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish each scored power-play goals, helping the Ducks to a 2-0 advantage through 40 minutes. Jackson LaCombe, Troy Terry, Pavel Mintyukov and Isac Lundestrom collected assists. Lukas Dostal made 32 stops in his 35th game of the season.

JJ Peterka, Alex Tuch and Henri Jokiharju each netted third-period goals for the home side, helping Buffalo improve to 24-27-5. Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen earned the win between the pipes with 16 saves.

Much like Anaheim's game Sunday night in Detroit, the evening would get started with a quickly successful 5-on-3 power play - and this time with the Ducks on the right side of the aisle. With Buffalo's Jordan Greenway and captain Rasmus Dahlin both in the penalty box, Lacombe feathered a cross-seam pass through the Sabres defense, putting it in perfect position for a McTavish one-timer that beat Luukkonen to the short side post.