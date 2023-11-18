News Feed

Ducks Recall Luneau from Conditioning Loan

Preview: Ducks Host Panthers on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Ducks Players to Serve Free Thanksgiving Meals Thursday at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Road Winning Streak Snapped in 8-2 Loss to Avs

Ducks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented by UCI Health at Honda Center Friday

A Closer Look: Lukas Dostal

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Back-to-Back Road Wins Tonight vs. Avs

Recap: Ducks Rally for Another Comeback Win, Beat Preds 3-2

Young Ducks Making Their Marks

Recap: Vatrano, Gibson Lead Ducks to 4-1 Win over Rival Sharks

Preview: Ducks Battle Rival Sharks in Homestand Finale

Recap: Carlsson Scores First NHL Hat Trick in 6-3 Loss to Flyers

Preview: Ducks Continue Homestand, Host Flyers Tonight at Honda Center

Ducks Host 15th Annual Reading is the Goal Day at Betsy Ross Elementary in Anaheim

Recap: Ducks Winning Streak Snapped in 2-0 Loss to Pittsburgh

Ducks, Honda Center & The Offspring Announce Anniversary Partnership to Celebrate and Thank Fans

Preview: Ducks Seek to Extend the Streak Tonight in Rematch vs. Penguins

LEARN HER WAY and PLAY HER WAY Programs Introduce the Game to Area Girls

Recap: Nullified Goal Proves the Difference in 2-1 Loss to Panthers

Frank Vatrano scored a third-period goal but Anaheim's potential equalizer moments later was controversially nullified by video review as the Florida Panthers skated away with a 2-1 victory over the Ducks tonight at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped Anaheim to 9-8-0 on the season and 4-5-0 on home ice. The Ducks continue their five-game homestand Sunday against St. Louis.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Eetu Luostarinen scored for the Panthers, who have now won five of their last six games and improved to 11-5-1 on the season. Anton Lundell had two assists. Former Duck Anthony Stolarz earned the win in net for Florida, with 33 saves.

Vatrano scored the lone goal for Anaheim, his team-leading 12th of the season, bringing the hosts back within one midway through the third period. Adam Henrique and Cam Fowler tallied assists.

Facing his old teammate, John Gibson was again strong in net for Anaheim, stopping 31-of-33 Florida shots. Gibson appeared in his 441st career game tonight, all as a Duck, tying Guy Hebert for the second-most by a goaltender in franchise history. He now sits six games shy of matching Jean-Sebastien Giguere for the Anaheim record.

Florida led 2-0 after the opening period, claiming control in the period's final five minutes after both sides traded chances for much of the first fifteen.

Luostarinen scored the first, stepping out from behind the net after playing catch with Lundell and tucking a wrister inside the near-side post while Gibson tried to locate the puck.

The goal was Luostarinen's first of the season. Last year he set career bests in nearly every category, including games played (82), goals (17), assists (26), points (43) and plus/minus (+19). The Finnish native has found the scoresheet in each of his last three matchups against Anaheim.

Ekman-Larsson scored a few shifts later, beating Gibson from point-blank range after another setup feed by Lundell behind the net.

With two helpers on the night, Lundell passed Vincent Trocheck and Ed Jovanovski for the eighth-most points (85) by a Panthers player prior to their 23rd birthday. Current Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tops the list (249).

Anaheim had its chances to get back within one throughout the second period, most notably on a pair of breakaways for Ryan Strome and Adam Henrique, but Stolarz was up to the task in the middle frame to preserve the Florida advantage.

Barkov left the game early in the third period after a neutral ice collision with Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe. Barkov did not return. LaCombe was assessed a minor penalty for tripping on the play after review.

Vatrano put Anaheim on the board eight minutes into the final period of regulation, finding free space in the low slot and converting the rebound off Henrique's shot from left wing before Stolarz could re-adjust in his crease.

Vatrano scores against his former team at Honda Center

The second-year Duck now sits fifth among NHL leaders in goals this season (12) and tied for fourth in power-play goals.

Henrique's assist gave him points in three straight games (1-2=3), while Fowler now has found the scoresheet in three of his last four.

Anaheim appeared to tie game a few moments later when Silfverberg beat Stolarz with a wraparound inside the post, but despite the puck appearing to be completely over the line, the goal was nullified upon review.

That highly controversial moment would be the closest Anaheim would come to the tying goal, as Florida prevailed 2-1.

The Ducks continue their five-game homestand Sunday against St. Louis.