Recap: McTavish Strikes Twice in 5-1 Win Over Sens

Mason McTavish scored twice against his hometown team as the Ducks rolled to a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 19-32-2 on the season and 1-1-0 halfway through a four-game eastern road trip.

Alongside McTavish's two goals, Cam Fowler and Frank Vatrano led the Anaheim attack with three-point nights - each converting on the power play as the Ducks went 2-for-2 on the man advantage and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

McTavish's two tallies bookended the second intermission, pushing Anaheim's lead to four with less than 18 minutes to play. Pavel Mintyukov also scored. Troy Terry and Ryan Strome each had a pair of assists.

John Gibson earned the win in net for the Ducks, stopping all 15 shots he faced through two periods before leaving the game with an upper-body injury. Lukas Dostal turned aside 18-of-19 shots in relief, helping Anaheim withstand any Ottawa comeback attempt.

Claude Giroux scored the lone goal for the Senators, who had their four-game winning streak snapped and fell to 22-26-2 on the season. Joonas Korpisalo made 15 saves in the loss.

Mintyukov opened the scoring midway through the first, joining the rush and slipping a rebound chance off Terry's shot through Korpisalo's five-hole for his third career NHL goal.