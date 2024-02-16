Recap: McTavish Strikes Twice in 5-1 Win Over Sens

By Matt Weller
Mason McTavish scored twice against his hometown team as the Ducks rolled to a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 19-32-2 on the season and 1-1-0 halfway through a four-game eastern road trip.

Alongside McTavish's two goals, Cam Fowler and Frank Vatrano led the Anaheim attack with three-point nights - each converting on the power play as the Ducks went 2-for-2 on the man advantage and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

McTavish's two tallies bookended the second intermission, pushing Anaheim's lead to four with less than 18 minutes to play. Pavel Mintyukov also scored. Troy Terry and Ryan Strome each had a pair of assists.

John Gibson earned the win in net for the Ducks, stopping all 15 shots he faced through two periods before leaving the game with an upper-body injury. Lukas Dostal turned aside 18-of-19 shots in relief, helping Anaheim withstand any Ottawa comeback attempt.

Claude Giroux scored the lone goal for the Senators, who had their four-game winning streak snapped and fell to 22-26-2 on the season. Joonas Korpisalo made 15 saves in the loss.

Mintyukov opened the scoring midway through the first, joining the rush and slipping a rebound chance off Terry's shot through Korpisalo's five-hole for his third career NHL goal.

Mintyukov converts rebound for third career NHL goal

The goal made Mintyukov the second-fastest rookie defenseman in Ducks history to reach 20 career points (41 games), trailing only his teammate Fowler. Mintyukov ranks third this season among all NHL rookie defensemen in scoring and assists. 

With two assists on the night, Terry has 12 points in his last 10 outings (4-8=12).

Carlsson's assist was his third in the last four games. The second overall selection in last summer's draft is third among NHL rookies in points per game (.61) this season.

That 1-0 score would hold until late in the second period, when a pair of snipes from McTavish and Vatrano less than two minutes apart would give the Ducks a commanding lead after 40 minutes.

With three minutes to go in the middle frame, and Josh Norris sitting for tripping Mintyukov, Vatrano hammered a one-timer from the right circle that soared over Korpisalo's left shoulder - just seconds after Ottawa defenseman Erik Brannstrom had selflessly blocked the All-Star winger's first attempt at the net.

Vatrano scores team-leading 23rd goal of the season

Fresh off his first career All-Star nod, Vatrano has three points in as many games since the break (1-2=3). He leads the Ducks in both goals and points this season.

McTavish scored 94 seconds later, taking advantage of an Ottawa turnover and beating Korpisalo with a high shot to the short side.

McTavish capitalizes on Ottawa turnover, extends Ducks lead

The 21-year-old McTavish has 33 points in 45 games this season, his second full campaign in the NHL, and five points in his last six games. He ranks fourth among Anaheim team leaders in points, goals and assists.

Vatrano became the first Duck to reach 40 points this season with the assist, his second of three points on the night.

McTavish briefly made it 4-0 for Anaheim early in the third, finishing off a backhanded setup pass by Terry through the slot.

McTavish converts pass from Terry in tight

The two-goal night was McTavish's third of the season, tied with Vatrano for the team-lead, and fifth of his young NHL career.

Giroux would put Ottawa on the board two minutes later, spoiling Anaheim's combined shutout bid with a snap shot by Dostal to the blocker side after a failed defensive zone clear.

The longtime Philadelphia captain Giroux is seventh among active players in career points (1,049) and 77th in NHL history, two spots behind Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek.

Fowler capped the scoring with a power-play goal from the point, sneaking through traffic and Korpisalo's midsection before trickling over the line.

Fowler nets power-play goal from the point

With the assist, Vatrano tied his career high in scoring (41 points), set last year in his first season as a Duck.

The Ducks continue a four-game road trip Saturday in Toronto.

