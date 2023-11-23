Recap: McTavish Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss to Canadiens

Mason McTavish scored twice and Frank Vatrano tied the game with six minutes to play in regulation, but the Ducks could not overcome an early two-goal deficit tonight at Honda Center, falling 4-3 to the Montreal Canadiens.

The loss, Anaheim's fourth in a row, dropped the club to 9-10-0 on the season - fifth in the Pacific Division. The Ducks conclude a four-game homestand with their annual Black Friday matinee, set for two days from now against the rival LA Kings at Honda Center.

McTavish led Anaheim offensively with his fourth career three-point performance, including a pair of second-period goals. Frank Vatrano also scored, tying the game at three late in the third period. Tristan Luneau, Leo Carlsson, Pavel Mintyukov and Cam Fowler tallied assists. John Gibson made 25 saves.

With McTavish, Carlsson, Mintyukov and Luneau all on the scoresheet, the Ducks became the first NHL team in nearly 12 years to have four players age 20-or-younger record at least one point in the same game.

Alex Newhook scored twice for the Canadiens, who snapped a four-game losing skid and improved to 8-9-2 on the year. Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson also scored. Sam Montembeault earned the the win in net, turning aside 30-of-33 Anaheim shots, highlighted by a third-period robbery of a Vatrano one-timer off the rush.

Montreal got off to a hot start in the first period, striking twice in the game's opening minutes to take a 2-0 lead before the first TV timeout.

Newhook scored the first, beating Gibson from the slot on an excellent setup feed from Tanner Pearson just seconds after the Ducks had eliminated the night's initial power play opportunity.

The Ducks have now conceded the opening goal in five straight games. Anaheim is 5-2-0 this season when scoring first but just 4-8-0 after trailing 1-0.

Newhook has points in three straight games (3-2=5). Acquired by Montreal this summer for a pair of early draft picks, Newhook co-leads the club in goals and ranks fifth among team leaders in scoring (12 points).

Guhle, the younger brother of former Ducks defenseman Brendan Guhle, scored on the next shift as the finisher of a perfect backdoor pass by Jesse Ylönen on an odd-man rush.

Anaheim's best chance in the first period came on a late 3-on-2 rush, with Terry finding Killorn on a cross-seam pass, but Montembeault reached across his crease to rob Killorn with a brilliant blocker save.

Instead the Ducks would get on the board in the opening minute of the middle frame, needing only four seconds of power-play time to get back within one as Carlsson delivered a perfect backdoor pass to McTavish on the door step.