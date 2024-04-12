Preview: Ducks Host Flames on Fan Appreciation Night

The Ducks will take the ice at Honda Center tonight for the final time this season, tonight hosting the Calgary Flames on Fan Appreciation Night.

Anaheim hits its home finale with points in three of its last four games, looking to build on a 3-1 win over the rival Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. LA went ahead early in the first period, but Anaheim would claim control early in the third on a pair of goals from Alex Killorn and Trevor Zegras.

"We have a mantra in our practice facility for extraordinary effort," head coach Greg Cronin said. "We play hard all the time. We were a tough team to play against and I think we flirted with that throughout year.

"The last couple games we’ve had the same lineup which was nice and you can see the chemistry that was there. I’m happy for them, they deserve to win more games than we’ve won this year."

With the win, Anaheim's first of the season over LA, the Ducks improved to 26-48-5 with three games still to play.

"It did have like a playoff feel, in terms of the pace to start the game," Killorn said. "I thought our team played great against a really good team...I think our team is kind of finding our way and we want to end the season with a good momentum going for next year."

Killorn scored the decisive goal in the opening minutes of the third period, shaking off a disallowed goal due to an offside review to score again on the next shift. Zegras then delivered the crucial insurance marker with a heady neutral ice steal and subsequent finish off the rush.

"He can play to a higher standard than most guys can offensively, so when he competes away from the puck he just brings his game to a higher

level," Cronin said. "For me, it’s inspiring for his teammates to see, he came back really hard on a backcheck and shut down a play. When he does things naturally well offensively I think it gives guys confidence, and then when he puts the same investment defensively, for him, he becomes a role model and that’s what our goal is with him, is to get him to be a three-zone player and I thought [Tuesday] he was terrific."

It's been a busy week in Anaheim since that Freeway Face-Off victory too, with a new face on the scene and a quite familiar one announcing it's time to move on.

Tonight's game will be the final Honda Center appearance for longtime Ducks winger Jakob Silfverberg, who Thursday announced his intention to retire from the NHL at the end of the season.

"I've been trying to prepare for it as best as I can, but I'm just going to try and enjoy it, have a lot of fun with it, and hopefully we'll have a good game," Silfverberg said. "It's going to be a special night, that's for sure."

Now in his 11th season as a Duck, Silfverberg has helped the club to two Western Conference Finals appearances and ranks in the top-10 all-time in most offensive categories, including goals (fifth), points (seventh), assists (eighth), shorthanded goals (third) and shootout goals (fourth).