Recap: Luneau Scores First NHL Goal in 5-4 Loss to Caps

Luneau and Brett Leason led Anaheim offensively with a goal and an assist apiece. Brock McGinn and Vatrano also scored, each cutting the deficit to one in the third period. Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn posted assists. John Gibson made 21 saves.

Tom Wilson powered the Washington attack with his first career hat trick. Nic Dowd and Anthony Mantha also scored for the Caps, who improved to 12-6-2 and finished their California road trip at 2-1-0. Darcy Kuemper earned the win in net, denying 28-of-32 Anaheim shots.

The first period saw plenty of chances, and turnovers, on both ends of the ice, with four of those giveaways almost immediately finding the back of the net.

Washington claimed the lead first just 87 seconds into the action, scoring on its first shot when Mantha jumped on a Ducks turnover and outwaited Gibson to the far post.

The Ducks responded on the next shift, tying the game 22 seconds later on a very similar goal to the one they just conceded. This time it was Capitals defenseman Joel Edmundson turning the puck over, allowing Luneau two cracks at Kuemper from point-blank range. The veteran netminder turned aside the first attempt but Luneau followed up his shot and tucked the rebound short side for his first career NHL goal.