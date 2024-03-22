Recap: Killorn Strikes Twice as Ducks Down Blackhawks 4-0

Alex Killorn scored twice, Frank Vatrano netted his 30th goal of the season and Lukas Dostal denied all 29 Chicago shots, guiding the Ducks to a 4-0 shutout victory over the Blackhawks tonight at Honda Center.

With the win, Anaheim snapped a seven-game losing skid and improved to 24-43-3 on the season with 12 games still to play.

Killorn scored twice in the second period for his second multi-goal game as a Duck. Vatrano and Brett Leason also scored, each furthering their career-high totals. Gustav Lindstrom, Urho Vaakanainen, Ben Meyers, Pavel Mintyukov, Olen Zellweger, Cam Fowler and Troy Terry added assists.

Dostal earned his first career NHL shutout with 29 stops.

Arvid Soderblom made 25 saves for the Blackhawks, who fell to 19-46-5 on the season.

The night's first goal didn't come until the early minutes of the second period, when a well-executed faceoff play gave the Ducks the lead. After rookie Leo Carlsson won the draw to Soderblom's right, a D-to-D pass along the blue line freed space for a quick shot by Lindstrom, which Killorn deftly deflected under the netminder's glove for a 1-0 Ducks advantage.