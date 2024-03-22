Recap: Killorn Strikes Twice as Ducks Down Blackhawks 4-0

Final 62
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Alex Killorn scored twice, Frank Vatrano netted his 30th goal of the season and Lukas Dostal denied all 29 Chicago shots, guiding the Ducks to a 4-0 shutout victory over the Blackhawks tonight at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

With the win, Anaheim snapped a seven-game losing skid and improved to 24-43-3 on the season with 12 games still to play. 

Killorn scored twice in the second period for his second multi-goal game as a Duck. Vatrano and Brett Leason also scored, each furthering their career-high totals. Gustav Lindstrom, Urho Vaakanainen, Ben Meyers, Pavel Mintyukov, Olen Zellweger, Cam Fowler and Troy Terry added assists.

Dostal earned his first career NHL shutout with 29 stops. 

Arvid Soderblom made 25 saves for the Blackhawks, who fell to 19-46-5 on the season.

The night's first goal didn't come until the early minutes of the second period, when a well-executed faceoff play gave the Ducks the lead. After rookie Leo Carlsson won the draw to Soderblom's right, a D-to-D pass along the blue line freed space for a quick shot by Lindstrom, which Killorn deftly deflected under the netminder's glove for a 1-0 Ducks advantage.

Killorn scores 13th goal of the season

Killorn has points in two of his last three games and 13 goals in 51 games this season, his first as a Duck. The veteran winger is now just five points shy of reaching 500 for his decorated NHL career.

Lindstrom's assist was his fourth point in 20 games since joining the Ducks on waivers earlier this season. The Swedish blueliner leads the team in plus/minus (+7) since his acquisition.

Leason doubled the lead six minutes later, beating Soderblom off the rush on right wing with a dart of a wrister just under the blocker.

Leason snaps shot past Soderblom from right wing

The goal furthered what has been the best season of Leason's brief NHL career. The 24-year-old forward has three goals and four points in his last six games, all scored against Chicago, and owns career-best totals in goals (11), assists (nine) and points (20) in 55 outings this year.

Meyers recorded the lone helper on the goal, marking both his first career assist and his first point as a Duck.

Carlsson left the game in the second period after a knee-on-knee hit in the Anaheim slot by Chicago defenseman Alex Vlasic. Carlsson was helped off the ice by teammates and did not return. Vlasic was not assessed a penalty on the play.

Killorn's second of the period made it 3-0 less than two minutes after the injury, as the second-year Duck snapped a shot from the right circle through a Chicago stick check and past a partially screened Soderblom.

Killorn snaps home shot off feed from Leason

The two-goal night was Killorn's second of the season and the 14th multi-goal effort of his career.

Zellweger collected his third NHL point with an assist.

Vlasic and Ducks forward Ryan Strome dropped the gloves early in the third period, with the 6-foot-1 Strome rather easily handling his 6-foot-6 counterpart. The fight was Strome's third of the season and sixth as a Duck.

Vatrano added an insurance marker midway through the third, capitalizing on a 5-on-3 power play with a bullet clean over Soderblom's left shoulder.

Vatrano clinches first career 30-goal season

The goal clinched Vatrano's first career 30-goal season in the NHL and made him just the second undrafted player to accomplish the feat with Anaheim (joining Andy McDonald). Vatrano leads the Ducks in goals, points, power-play goals (12) and power-play points (18) this season.

Terry reached 30 assists for the third straight season with the secondary helper.

The Ducks conclude a three-game homestand Sunday against Tampa Bay.

