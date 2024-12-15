Recap: Killorn, LaCombe Lead Ducks to OT Win in Columbus

Jackson LaCombe tied the game with two minutes to play and Alex Killorn buried the game-winner in overtime, guiding the Ducks to a 4-3 comeback victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at Nationwide Arena.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 11-14-4 on the season and 6-5-3 on the road. The win marked Anaheim's fourth third-period comeback victory of the season, trailing only Philadelphia and Vegas for most in the NHL.

Killorn scored the game-winning goal two minutes into the extra frane, beating Columbus goaltender Jet Greaves on a breakaway for his second goal of the game.

Jackson LaCombe also scored for the Ducks, and added an assist for his second straight multi-point game. Troy Terry and Robby Fabbri each notched two assists. John Gibson earned his fifth win of the season with 39 saves. Gibson is now two wins shy of 200 for his NHL career and eight wins shy of J.S. Giguere's record for the most in Ducks history.

Kirill Marchenko, Cole Sillinger and James Van Riemsdyk scored for the Blue Jackets, who capped a winless three-game homestand falling to 12-13-5 on the season. Greaves made 23 saves in his 11th career NHL start.

McTavish gave Anaheim a brief early lead on a hard-working drive to the net, taking a pass from Fabbri on left wing and beating Greaves along the ice through the check of defenseman Ivan Provorov.

Mason McTavish opens the scoring in Columbus

The goal marked McTavish's 100th career NHL point and his 12th point in 23 games this season.

The lead would last only 37 seconds though as, while the goal stood, McTavish was dubiously called for goaltender interference on the play, despite clearly being checked into the goaltender by Provorov. The Jackets would then score on the subsequent power play, a Marchenko point shot through linemate Dmitri Voronkov's netfront screen.

Marchenko leads Columbus with 11 goals in 30 games this season, and ranks second among team leaders in points and assists.

Sillinger then made it 2-1 on the next shift, capitalizing on a Ducks turnover deep in the defensive zone.

The 2-1 lead lasted until late in the second period, when Anaheim went to work on a long shift in the offensive zone, eventually leading to a backdoor pass from Ryan Strome to Killorn for the tying goal.

Alex Killorn converts backdoor pass from Ryan Strome

With the primary assist, Strome has three points in his last two games and is now second on the team in scoring this season.

Terry's helper, the 150th of his NHL career, was his fourth point in his last four games and his team-leading 23rd point of the season. The multi-point game was the 55th of his NHL career, tying Andy McDonald and Jakob Silfverberg for tenth in Ducks history.

Columbus appeared to reclaim the lead moments later on a power-play goal by Voronkov, but a successful Anaheim offside challenge nullified the goal and kept the score level. The Ducks, led by video coordinator Austin Viollete, are 3-for-3 on offside challenges this season.

Terry would nearly give the Ducks the lead back midway through the third period, breaking through the Columbus defense for a breakaway, but Greaves answered with a big save in tight. The Jackets would quickly take advantage of their goaltender's clutch stop too, going ahead 3-2 later on that shift as Van Riemsdyk tipped home a setup pass from Damon Severson.

The go-ahead tally was Van Riemsdyk's first goal against the Ducks in 22 career matchups. The 16-year veteran, who has played his entire career in the Eastern Conference, has now scored at least once against all 32 NHL teams.

The next goal would go in off Van Riemsdyk too, but this time in favor of the other end of the ice as a fortunate bounce for the visitors. With Gibson on the bench for the extra attacker, the puck came to LaCombe at the point, where he fired a shot off Van Riemsdyk and past Greaves to pull Anaheim even once again.

Jackson LaCombe forces OT with late third-period goal

LaCombe owns four points in his last two games with his fourth and fifth career NHL multi-point efforts.

Killorn netted the game-winner 1:43 in, converting a stretch pass from Fabbri with a move to the forehand.

Alex Killorn wins it for Anaheim with breakaway goal

The Ducks open a two-game homestand Wednesday against Winnipeg.

