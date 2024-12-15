Recap: Killorn, LaCombe Lead Ducks to OT Win in Columbus

With the primary assist, Strome has three points in his last two games and is now second on the team in scoring this season.

Terry's helper, the 150th of his NHL career, was his fourth point in his last four games and his team-leading 23rd point of the season. The multi-point game was the 55th of his NHL career, tying Andy McDonald and Jakob Silfverberg for tenth in Ducks history.

Columbus appeared to reclaim the lead moments later on a power-play goal by Voronkov, but a successful Anaheim offside challenge nullified the goal and kept the score level. The Ducks, led by video coordinator Austin Viollete, are 3-for-3 on offside challenges this season.

Terry would nearly give the Ducks the lead back midway through the third period, breaking through the Columbus defense for a breakaway, but Greaves answered with a big save in tight. The Jackets would quickly take advantage of their goaltender's clutch stop too, going ahead 3-2 later on that shift as Van Riemsdyk tipped home a setup pass from Damon Severson.

The go-ahead tally was Van Riemsdyk's first goal against the Ducks in 22 career matchups. The 16-year veteran, who has played his entire career in the Eastern Conference, has now scored at least once against all 32 NHL teams.

The next goal would go in off Van Riemsdyk too, but this time in favor of the other end of the ice as a fortunate bounce for the visitors. With Gibson on the bench for the extra attacker, the puck came to LaCombe at the point, where he fired a shot off Van Riemsdyk and past Greaves to pull Anaheim even once again.