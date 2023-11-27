Recap: Jones Scores Twice in 8-2 Loss to Oilers

The Ducks could not slow down Edmonton's potent offensive attack tonight, falling 8-2 to the Oilers at Rogers Place in the opener of a two-game Canadian road trip.

The loss pushed Anaheim's winless skid to six games and dropped the club to 9-11-0 on the season. The Ducks conclude the road trip Tuesday in Vancouver.

Max Jones scored twice for Anaheim, giving the Ducks a pair of leads early in the first period. Brett Leason, Urho Vaakainen, Jakob Silfverberg and Pavel Mintyukov tallied assists. Lukas Dostal took the loss in net, making 10 saves in 27 minutes of action. John Gibson stopped 8-of-10 shots in relief.

Connor McDavid led the Oilers offensively with a five-point performance, and now has nine points in his last two games. Darnell Nurse, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman all scored as part of three-point nights. Evander Kane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, James Hamblin and Mattias Ekholm also scored. Stuart Skinner stopped 20-of-22 Anaheim shots - and each of the final 18 attempts.

The first period saw six goals, four for the hosts who led 4-2 after 20 minutes of play.

Jones scored both in the first period for Anaheim, his second and third goals of the season. The first came on a terrific cross-seam pass by Leason off the rush, splitting three Oilers defenders and giving Jones the time and space to beat the sliding Skinner inside the near post.

Kane interrupted the early Anaheim goals as the finisher on a 2-on-1 rush with Draisaitl, one-timing the cross-ice pass through Dostal while alone in front.

Jones' second was a hard-working effort in the low slot, where Jones took a feed from Silfverberg, turned away from an Edmonton check and swiped a low shot through Skinner to temporarily put the Ducks ahead 2-1.

Mintyukov collected the secondary assist, moving into a tie for third among all NHL rookies in scoring.

The Oilers would claim the 4-2 lead before the frame ended though with three goals in an eight-minute span. McDavid scored or assisted on all three.

Edmonton pushed the lead to 6-2 early in the second period with a pair of goals off the rush, scored 2:19 apart by Hamblin and Hyman.

Draisaitl and Ekholm capped the scoring in the third with power-play goals.

