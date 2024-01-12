Recap: Ducks Wiped Out by Hurricanes in 6-3 Loss

The Ducks paid for showing up late to the party tonight as a second period comeback was not enough to quiet the Hurricanes in a 6-3 setback at PNC Arena.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 14-26-1 on the season, seventh in the Pacific Division. The Ducks continue a five-game road trip Saturday at Tampa Bay.

Isac Lundestrom, Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano scored for Anaheim. Adam Henrique, Brett Leason, Brock McGinn, Troy Terry and Jackson LaCombe added assists. John Gibson made 21 saves in the first two periods of action before leaving the game with an upper-body injury. Lukas Dostal stopped eight-of-nine shots in the third.

The loss also denied the Ducks a season sweep of the second-place Hurricanes and sunk the club's road record to 8-10-0.

Brady Skjei, Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Martinook, Stefan Noesen, Jack Drury and Seth Jarvis scored for the Canes, who improved to 23-13-5 on the season and extended their point streak to seven games. Antti Raanta earned the win in net for Carolina in relief of the injured Pyotr Kochetkov.

Carolina went ahead first late in an opening period almost entirely controlled by the home side, scoring twice in a span of 15 seconds on a pair of backdoor passes.

The first came on a 3-on-2 rush, with Jarvis finding Skjei alone on left wing.

Svechnikov scored on the next shift, capitalizing on a 2-1 rush after a nice steup dish by linemate Sebastian Aho.

Aho has 17 points in his last eight games, tied for the league lead in points and assists during that span.

Carolina outshot Anaheim 16-1 in the first period.

Anaheim played a much better middle frame though, getting back within one twice and even momentarily tying the game, but the Hurricanes would reclaim control late in the period to restore the two-goal cushion after 40 minutes.

The third line of Leason, McGinn and Lundestrom started off what became a wild second period, with the centerman tapping home a pass from Leason through traffic at the far post.