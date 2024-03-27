Recap: Ducks Shut Out by Kraken in Road Trip Opener

The Ducks could not keep up with the Kraken in the first leg of a two-game set this week in Seattle, tonight falling 4-0 to the division rival at Climate Pledge Arena.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 24-44-4 on the season, 13-20-2 on the road, with 10 games still to play.

Eeli Tolvanen and Matty Beniers led Seattle offensively with three-point nights. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jordan Eberle scored power-play goals. Joey Daccord earned his third career NHL shutout with 13 saves.

John Gibson made 32 saves for Anaheim in his 42nd start of the season.

Trevor Zegras returned to the Ducks lineup in the loss, centering the club's third line between Isac Lundestrom and Brett Leason. Zegras finished with six shot attempts, two hits and one takeaway in 15:57 of ice-time. The 23-year-old forward missed 31 games with a broken ankle suffered Jan. 9 in Nashville.

Seattle raced out to an early 2-0 lead with a strong first period, outshooting Anaheim 12-5 and cashing in on the only power play of the opening 20 minutes.

Tolvanen opened the scoring eight minutes in, finding open space in the low slot and finishing a setup pass from center Matty Beniers behind the net.

Claimed on waivers from Nashville last season, Tolvanen has a career-best 37 points in 71 games this season.

Eberle doubled the lead nine minutes later on a tough bounce for the visitors, as the veteran winger's centering pass from along the goal line hit defenseman William Lagesson's skate and then skipped past Gibson.

With goals in back-to-back games, the 33-year-old Eberle is one goal shy of 300 for his NHL career. His 13 power-play goals with the Kraken are tied for the second-most in the franchise's three-year history.

Seattle struck again on the power play early in the second when Tolvanen's pass from left wing hit Zegras' stick and then Pavel Mintyukov's skate before settling down Bjorkstrand in the slot.

Beniers made it 4-0 with four minutes to go in the middle frame, beating Gibson on a one-timer from Tolvanen seconds after an Anaheim turnover on the rush.

Beniers has 14 points in six career games against the Ducks.

The Ducks continue a five-game road trip Thursday with a rematch against the Kraken.