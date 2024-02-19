Recap: Ducks Ride Wild Second Period to 4-3 Win in Buffalo

Frank Vatrano scored twice while Mason McTavish and Troy Terry posted three-point afternoons, powering the Ducks to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres today at KeyBank Center.

Anaheim improved to 20-33-2 on the season with the Presidents Day triumph and finished a four-game eastern road trip at 2-2-0.

Skating in their fourth straight game together as Anaheim's second line, Terry, McTavish and Vatrano combined for three goals in the middle frame, helping turn a pair of one-goal deficits into a third-period lead and comeback victory. Adam Henrique also scored. Max Jones and Ross Johnston added assists.

John Gibson earned his 12th win of the season stopping 33-of-36 Buffalo shots, highlighted by a remarkable sprawling save on Buffalo's Tage Thomspon midway through the third. Gibson is now eight wins shy of becoming the second goaltender with 200 as a Duck and 14 wins from J.S. Giguere's franchise record.