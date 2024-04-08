Recap: Ducks Rally for Third-Period Comeback, Fall 6-5 in Shootout to Blues

The Ducks erased a two-goal deficit in the third period tonight at Honda Center, but Jordan Kyrou's shootout winner clinched a 6-5 victory for the St. Louis Blues.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped Anaheim to 25-48-5 on the season with four games still to play. The Ducks continue the season's final homestand Tuesday against Los Angeles.

Leo Carlsson and Frank Vatrano each scored twice for the Ducks, helping Anaheim to a three-goal third period that forced overtime. Nikita Nesterenko also scored, his second career NHL goal. Trevor Zegras, Alex Killorn and Isac Lundestrom each tallied two assists, while Cam Fowler, Ryan Strome and Troy Terry added one apiece. Lukas Dostal made 25 saves.

Zack Bolduc, Matthew Kessel, Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues, who kept their slim playoff hopes alive and improved to 41-32-5 on the season. Jordan Binnington collected his 28th win of the season with 33 stops and denials of all three Anaheim shootout attempts.

St. Louis led 2-1 after 20 minutes, scoring on the very first shift of the game and then reclaiming the advantage late in the opening period.

Bolduc scored 11 seconds after puck drop on a 3-on-2 rush, beating Dostal to the glove side after a setup feed from Thomas.

Blues are now 32-3-1 on the season when scoring the first goal and 9-29-4 when trailing first.

Nesterenko answered for Anaheim two minutes later, following up his own rebound in tight and lifting the loose puck over Binnington's right leg.