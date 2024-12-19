Recap: Ducks Rally for Dramatic Comeback Win over League-Leading Jets

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 19

Frank Vatrano tied the game late in the third period and Troy Terry buried the game-winner with 24 seconds on the clock, powering a 3-2 comeback victory over the league-leading Winnipeg Jets tonight at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The win, Anaheim's second in a row, pushed the club to 12-14-4 on the season.

Vatrano scored twice for the Ducks, and added an assist, including the goal that tied the game at two with five minutes to play in regulation.

Terry notched the game-winner in the final minute, capitalizing a Winnipeg turnover with a patient move to the forehand in tight.

Captain Radko Gudas recorded two assists. Lukas Dostal earned his seventh win of the season with stops on 21-of-23 Jets shots, and none bigger than his final save of the night, a sliding stop on Gabriel Vilardi all alone as time expired.

Vilardi and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who fell to 23-10-1 on the season and saw their four-game point streak snapped. Kyle Connor collected two assists. Eric Comrie made 28 saves.

Anaheim controlled the opening period to the tune of a 12-4 edge in shots, but would not break through for the game's first goal until early in the second when Vatrano drove the net and tipped home Gudas's point shot.

Frank Vatrano tips home Radko Gudas' point shot

The Jets tied the game with a power-play goal midway through the middle frame, a tap-in by Vilardi after the original shot, which would have missed the net wide, instead hit Gudas' stick and laid flat in the crease for the former King.

Vilardi has collected six points in his last three games and sits third among team leaders in goals this season, his second as a Jet.

Winnipeg, the league's third-ranked offense, generated just eight shots on goal in the game's initial 40 minutes.

The Jets then claimed the lead early in the third though, as Scheifele buried a one-timer from Connor on a cross-seam pass through the Ducks defense.

The two-point night moved Connor into 11th in the NHL in scoring this season, passing Florida's Sam Reinhart and New Jersey's Jack Hughes.

Anaheim would respond with less than five minutes to play though, tying the game on a point shot by Vatrano that tipped off a Winnipeg defender and bounced on the ice before trickling through Comrie.

Frank Vatrano's second goal of the game ties the score in the third period

Vatrano co-leads the Ducks with nine goals in 29 games this season. The 30-year-old has scored three goals in his last three appearances.

With the assist, Jackson LaCombe has found the scoresheet in three straight games.

Terry provided the heroics just as the game appeared headed to overtime, jumping on a loose puck in the slot and out-waiting Comrie all the way to the far post - eventually beating the sprawling netminder with a shot along the ice.

Troy Terry secures Ducks win with last-minute goal

Anaheim's line of Terry, Vatrano and Ryan Strome, arguably the club's most effective trio throughout the season so far, combined for five points in the win.

The Ducks conclude a two-game homestand Friday against Colorado.

