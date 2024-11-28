Recap: Ducks Quiet the Kraken, Capture 5-2 Win in Seattle

Five different Ducks scored and John Gibson made 43 saves, guiding Anaheim to a 5-2 victory over the division rival Seattle Kraken tonight at Climate Pledge Arena.

The win gave the Ducks points in five of their last six games (4-1-1) and pushed the club to 9-9-3 on the season.

Cutter Gauthier, Alex Killorn and Trevor Zegras led the Ducks offensively with a goal and an assist apiece. Frank Vatrano and Brett Leason also scored, as the Ducks improved to 8-0-1 on the season when scoring at least three goals. Isac Lundestrom, Troy Terry, Pavel Mintyukov and Mason McTavish tallied assists.

Gibson earned his fourth win with stops on 43-of-45 Seattle shots. Anaheim has earned at least one standings point in each of Gibson's five starts this season.