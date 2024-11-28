Recap: Ducks Quiet the Kraken, Capture 5-2 Win in Seattle

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 12

Five different Ducks scored and John Gibson made 43 saves, guiding Anaheim to a 5-2 victory over the division rival Seattle Kraken tonight at Climate Pledge Arena.

The win gave the Ducks points in five of their last six games (4-1-1) and pushed the club to 9-9-3 on the season.

Cutter Gauthier, Alex Killorn and Trevor Zegras led the Ducks offensively with a goal and an assist apiece. Frank Vatrano and Brett Leason also scored, as the Ducks improved to 8-0-1 on the season when scoring at least three goals. Isac Lundestrom, Troy Terry, Pavel Mintyukov and Mason McTavish tallied assists.

Gibson earned his fourth win with stops on 43-of-45 Seattle shots. Anaheim has earned at least one standings point in each of Gibson's five starts this season.

The win also moved Gibson within three of 200 for his NHL career and nine shy of matching Jean-Sebastien Giguere for the most in Ducks history.

Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Kraken, who fell to 11-11-1 on the season. Goaltender Joey Daccord made 32 saves.

Following a couple of big stops on both ends of the ice in the game's opening minutes, Anaheim would break through for a 2-0 lead in a span of four minutes.

The first came amidst a hard-working shift for the Ducks in the offensive zone with Vatrano following up a blocked shot, spinning away from trouble and sliding his shot inside the near post through the check of Kraken center Chandler Stephenson.

Frank Vatrano gives the Ducks an early lead

Vatrano now has goals in consecutive games and nine points in 20 appearances this season.

Leason then made it 2-0 Ducks with seven minutes to go in the first, getting just enough of his wrister from left wing to sneak it under Daccord's right arm and over the goal line.

Brett Leason scores off the rush in Seattle

Leason owns five points in his last five games, and is now tied for fifth among team leaders in scoring this season.

Seattle would get on the board before the end of the first though, cutting Anaheim's lead in half when Tolvanen pounced on his linemate's fumble in the slot and beat Gibson over the blocker.

Bjorkstrand tied the game for Seattle midway through the third, capitalizing on an Anaheim turnover with a one-timer from the slot.

That 2-2 score lasted all of 64 seconds though, as Anaheim reclaimed control on the next shift. The play started with an unselfish effort by McTavish, who finished his check in the corner and pinned his man to the boards, allowing Zegras to pick up the puck and deliver a centering pass to Killorn for the quick shot through Daccord from in tight.

Alex Killorn converts centering pass from Trevor Zegras

With the two-point night, Zegras has found the scoresheet in four straight games and seven points in his last six outings.

Gauthier then delivered a crucial insurance goal before the end of the second, firing a bullet of a shot from the top of the right circle through traffic and over Daccord's glove.

Cutter Gauthier goes top shelf to extend Ducks lead

After opening the season scoreless in his first five appearances, Gauthier has now collected 10 points in his 16 appearances. He ranks among the club's top-five leaders in points and assists.

Gibson preserved Anaheim's two-goal cushion early in the third with a blocker save on Yanni Gourde's shorthanded breakaway and a pair of stops on Beniers from in close, ultimately turning aside 20 Seattle attempts in the third.

Zegras sealed the deal with six minutes to play, following up a rush chance and knocking down a puck from hip-level to his stick before tucking it around Daccord's right leg pad from a sharp angle.

Trevor Zegras seals Anaheim's road win in Seattle

The Ducks open a four-game homestand Friday with a Freeway Face-Off matinee against the Kings.

