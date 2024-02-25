Recap: Ducks Grab a Point, Fall 3-2 in Shootout to Rival Kings

Sam Carrick and Jakob Silfverberg scored but the Ducks could not capture the shootout winner tonight in LA, falling 3-2 to the rival Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Despite collecting one standings point, the Ducks fell to 20-34-3 on the season and 2-4-1 since returning from the NHL All-Star Break. Anaheim now sits 0-1-1 in this season's iteration of the Freeway Face-Off.

Carrick and Silfverberg each gave the Ducks one-goal leads with a pair of special-teams tallies. Ryan Strome, Cam Fowler and Adam Henrique collected assists.

John Gibson was terrific in net for Anaheim, stopping 48-of-50 LA shots in his 36th start of the season.

Kevin Fiala and Drew Doughty scored for the Kings, who improved to 29-17-10 on the season and 2-5-0 in games decided by a shootout. David Rittich made 22 saves.

Both teams traded power-play goals in a first period with plenty of chances on both ends of the ice and a combined 32 shots on net.

Silfverberg briefly gave Anaheim an early lead approaching the midway point of the period, capitalizing on a successful faceoff deep in the LA zone. As the Ducks man advantage unit worked the puck along the blue line, Silfverberg found a spot in the left circle, taking a pass from the point and then wiring a snapshot under Rittich's glove.