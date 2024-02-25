Recap: Ducks Grab a Point, Fall 3-2 in Shootout to Rival Kings

WEB LOSS
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Sam Carrick and Jakob Silfverberg scored but the Ducks could not capture the shootout winner tonight in LA, falling 3-2 to the rival Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

Despite collecting one standings point, the Ducks fell to 20-34-3 on the season and 2-4-1 since returning from the NHL All-Star Break. Anaheim now sits 0-1-1 in this season's iteration of the Freeway Face-Off.

Carrick and Silfverberg each gave the Ducks one-goal leads with a pair of special-teams tallies. Ryan Strome, Cam Fowler and Adam Henrique collected assists. 

John Gibson was terrific in net for Anaheim, stopping 48-of-50 LA shots in his 36th start of the season.

Kevin Fiala and Drew Doughty scored for the Kings, who improved to 29-17-10 on the season and 2-5-0 in games decided by a shootout. David Rittich made 22 saves.

Both teams traded power-play goals in a first period with plenty of chances on both ends of the ice and a combined 32 shots on net.

Silfverberg briefly gave Anaheim an early lead approaching the midway point of the period, capitalizing on a successful faceoff deep in the LA zone. As the Ducks man advantage unit worked the puck along the blue line, Silfverberg found a spot in the left circle, taking a pass from the point and then wiring a snapshot under Rittich's glove.

Silfverberg nets sixth of the season

With the primary helper, Strome has five points in his last five games. 

Fiala answered for LA five minutes later, using a screen in front to beat Gibson over the glove from the left circle.

The second-year King, who collected his 400th career NHL point on Thursday, has now scored in three straight games. 

Longtime Kings defenseman Drew Doughty tallied his 20th assist of the season on the play, clinching his 11th straight season reaching that mark. Only Dallas' Ryan Suter has a longer run among active NHL blueliners.

The special teams focus just continued in the middle frame, as this time Anaheim found itself on the attack shorthanded. With x in the box after a post-whistle scrum, Henrique raced the other way with Carrick, delivering a backdoor pass that the falling Carrick tapped past Rittich.

Carrick gives Ducks the lead with shorthanded goal

Carrick's goal was his second shorthanded point of the season, setting a new career high.

The trend would continue on the other side too though, as LA's second power-play goal of the night, again five minutes later, tied the game right back up at two.

Doughty's goal was his ninth in 73 career matchups with Anaheim, tied for his third-best total against any NHL opponent.

The 2-2 tied held until the shootout, where Pierre-Luc Dubois and Trevor Moore clinched the LA  victory.

The Ducks return home to host the Nashville Predators Sunday night at Honda Center.

News Feed

Preview: Ducks Face Rival Kings as Freeway Face-Off Returns to LA

Ducks to Host First Flight Field Trip for Nearly 15,000 Students on Tuesday, Feb. 27

Recap: Ducks Can't Complete Comeback in 7-4 Loss to Columbus

Preview: Ducks Back at Home for Battle with Blue Jackets

Ducks Team Up with Vans for Exclusive Shoe Collection to Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Recap: Ducks Ride Wild Second Period to 4-3 Win in Buffalo

Preview: Ducks Battle Sabres in Presidents Day Matinee

Recap: Ducks Routed by Leafs in 9-2 Loss

Preview: Ducks Visit Toronto for Saturday Night Duel with Leafs

Ducks to Host Largest Adult Hockey Tournament in Western U.S. This Weekend

Ducks to Host Lunar New Year Celebration on Wednesday, February 21

Recap: McTavish Strikes Twice in 5-1 Win Over Sens

Preview: Ducks Continue Road Trip Tonight in Ottawa

Recap: Ducks Offense Goes Quiet in 5-0 Loss to Habs

Preview: Ducks Open Northeast Road Trip Tonight in Montreal

Recap: Ducks Let Third Period Lead Slip Away in 5-3 Defeat to Oilers

Preview: Ducks Return from All-Star Break to Host Division Rival Oilers

Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League to Host 12th Annual ADHSHL All-Star Games on Sunday, Feb. 4