Recap: Ducks Fall 5-2 to Rival Kings in Annual Black Friday Matinee

Alex Killorn scored his first goal as a Duck, but Anaheim could not overcome an early deficit in its annual Black Friday matinee, falling 5-2 to the rival Los Angeles Kings today at Honda Center.

The loss pushed Anaheim's winless skid to five games and dropped the Ducks to 8-10-0 on the season - fifth in the Pacific Division.

Killorn and Radko Gudas scored for Anaheim, their first and fourth goals as Ducks since joining the team this past offseason. Frank Vatrano, Ryan Strome, Mason McTavish and Troy Terry added assists. John Gibson made 27 saves.

Kevin Fiala scored twice for the Kings, who won their ninth straight road game to begin the season, tied for the second-longest run in NHL history, and improved to 12-3-3 overall. Arthur Kaliyev, Quinton Byfield and Anze Kopitar also scored. First-year Kings netminder Cam Talbot earned the win, his 10th with LA, stopping 29-of-31 Anaheim shots.

LA claimed a 2-0 lead early in the first period, scoring on back-to-back power plays in a three-minute span.

Fiala scored the first, getting a favorable bounce on a sharp angle shot in the corner that hit off a sprawled Gibson and carried over the line.

Now in his second season as a King, Fiala has 18 points in as many games to begin the 2023-24 campaign.

Kaliyev scored 2:01 later, beating Gibson from the top of the circle with a wrister through traffic and over the blocker.

The visitors' lead hit four in the opening moments of the second period when Byfield and Fiala struck two minutes apart.

Byfield made it 3-0 on the second shift of the period, tipping home Vladislav Gavrikov's point shot from the low slot.

Fiala scored his second of the afternoon shortly thereafter, sneaking past Adam Henrique on right wing and outwaiting Gibson to the far post.

Gudas would put the Ducks on the board late in the middle frame, firing a slapshot from the left point that snuck through traffic in front of the LA net and beat Talbot to the glove side.