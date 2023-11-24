News Feed

Preview: Ducks Host Kings in Annual Black Friday Matinee

Recap: McTavish Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss to Canadiens

Preview: Ducks Continue Thanksgiving Homestand Tonight vs. Canadiens

Recap: Ducks Feeling Blue with 3-1 Loss to St. Louis

Ducks Host Cancer Fighter and Former College Goalie Paddy O'Donnell at Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Preview: Ducks Battle Blues Tonight at Honda Center

Recap: Nullified Goal Proves the Difference in 2-1 Loss to Panthers

Ducks Recall Luneau from Conditioning Loan

Preview: Ducks Host Panthers on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Ducks Players to Serve Free Thanksgiving Meals Thursday at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Road Winning Streak Snapped in 8-2 Loss to Avs

Ducks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented by UCI Health at Honda Center Friday

A Closer Look: Lukas Dostal

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Back-to-Back Road Wins Tonight vs. Avs

Recap: Ducks Rally for Another Comeback Win, Beat Preds 3-2

Young Ducks Making Their Marks

Recap: Vatrano, Gibson Lead Ducks to 4-1 Win over Rival Sharks

Preview: Ducks Battle Rival Sharks in Homestand Finale

Recap: Ducks Fall 5-2 to Rival Kings in Annual Black Friday Matinee

Alex Killorn scored his first goal as a Duck, but Anaheim could not overcome an early deficit in its annual Black Friday matinee, falling 5-2 to the rival Los Angeles Kings today at Honda Center.

The loss pushed Anaheim's winless skid to five games and dropped the Ducks to 8-10-0 on the season - fifth in the Pacific Division.

Killorn and Radko Gudas scored for Anaheim, their first and fourth goals as Ducks since joining the team this past offseason. Frank Vatrano, Ryan Strome, Mason McTavish and Troy Terry added assists. John Gibson made 27 saves.

Kevin Fiala scored twice for the Kings, who won their ninth straight road game to begin the season, tied for the second-longest run in NHL history, and improved to 12-3-3 overall. Arthur Kaliyev, Quinton Byfield and Anze Kopitar also scored. First-year Kings netminder Cam Talbot earned the win, his 10th with LA, stopping 29-of-31 Anaheim shots.

LA claimed a 2-0 lead early in the first period, scoring on back-to-back power plays in a three-minute span.

Fiala scored the first, getting a favorable bounce on a sharp angle shot in the corner that hit off a sprawled Gibson and carried over the line.

Now in his second season as a King, Fiala has 18 points in as many games to begin the 2023-24 campaign.

Kaliyev scored 2:01 later, beating Gibson from the top of the circle with a wrister through traffic and over the blocker.

The visitors' lead hit four in the opening moments of the second period when Byfield and Fiala struck two minutes apart.

Byfield made it 3-0 on the second shift of the period, tipping home Vladislav Gavrikov's point shot from the low slot.

Fiala scored his second of the afternoon shortly thereafter, sneaking past Adam Henrique on right wing and outwaiting Gibson to the far post.

Gudas would put the Ducks on the board late in the middle frame, firing a slapshot from the left point that snuck through traffic in front of the LA net and beat Talbot to the glove side.

Gudas scores from the point vs. LA

Known for his physical defensive style, Gudas' four goals already this season are his most in a single year since the 2018-19 campaign with Philadelphia.

With the primary assist, Vatrano now has three points in his last two games and sits second among Anaheim team leaders with 20 on the season.

Strome's helper cracked a five-game scoreless drought. He leads the Ducks in assists (13) this season and ranks third among team leaders in points (2-13=15).

Kopitar temporarily restored the four-goal LA lead early in the third, converting a one-timer from Kempe on right wing.

Killorn brought the Ducks back within three later in the period just seconds into an Anaheim power-play, lifting a shot from in tight over the lunging Talbot after a nice setup dish from McTavish.

Killorn converts dish from McTavish for power-play goal

The assist gave McTavish five points in his last three games and a team-leading 21 in 20 appearances this season. 

The Ducks begin a two-game road trip Sunday in Edmonton.