Recap: Ducks Fall 3-2 to Canucks, Split Road Back-to-Back

Sam Colangelo and Brian Dumoulin scored but the Ducks could not complete a third-period comeback tonight in the second half of a road back-to-back, falling 3-2 to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped Anaheim to 27-27-6 on the season, six points back of a playoff spot.

Colangelo and Dumoulin powered the Anaheim attack on a night which the Ducks struggled to solve the Vancouver defense, ultimately getting back within a goal late in the third but failing to find an equalizer. Cutter Gauthier, Mason McTavish, Isac Lundestrom and Brett Leason collected assists. John Gibson and Lukas Dostal combined to stop 33-of-36 Vancouver shots.

Jake DeBrusk, Teddy Blueger and Carson Soucy scored for the Canucks, who moved into a tie with Calgary for the final Western Conference Wild Card berth. Kevin Lankinen, recently signed to a five-year extension, earned his 21st win of the season with 14 saves.

Vancouver controlled the pace of play in the first period, and nearly claimed the night's opening goal on several occasions, only to be foiled by Gibson in the Anaheim crease. The netminder's best work came just 66 seconds after puck drop on a backdoor pass to Brock Boeser that appeared ticketed for the back of the net, only for Gibson to stretch out his left leg pad and then spin around with the glove to cover the floating rebound.