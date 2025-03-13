Recap: Ducks Drop Tight Battle to Utah in Second Half of Back-to-Back

The Ducks fought back in the third period with a power-play goal, but could not finish the job tonight in 3-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 28-30-7 on the season, eight points back of a Western Conference playoff position.

Alex Killorn and Mason McTavish scored for the Ducks, the latter netting a power-play tally that tied the game with 16 minutes left in regulation. Trevor Zegras, Jackson LaCombe, Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier collected assists. Goaltender Ville Husso, recalled in the absence of the injured John Gibson, stopped 36-of-39 Utah shots in his Ducks debut.

Jack McBain, Alex Kerfoot and Dylan Guenther scored for Utah, extending the club's point streak to four games. Karel Vejmelka, recently signed to a five-year extension, earned his 18th win of the season with 19 saves.

McBain put Utah ahead first midway through the opening period on a tough bounce for Anaheim, a deflection of Ian Cole's point shot that kicked off Olen Zellweger's shin and into the net.

McBain's goal was his 12th of the season, matching his career-high set two years ago in Arizona, and his third point in the last four games.

The Ducks nearly pulled even early in the middle frame when Strome outwaited Vejmelka on left wing and appeared set to tuck a forehand bid just inside the near post, but Utah defenseman Mikhail Sergachev got a skate on the puck at the last possible moment to keep the home side in control.

Utah would instead double the advantage later in the period, albeit briefly, as Kerfoot converted a centering pass from linemate Dylan Guenther after a Ducks defensive zone turnover.

Anaheim would respond quickly though, staying within striking distance heading to the third period. Carlsson carried the puck through center ice off a short pass from Gauthier on right wing, backing off the Utah defense before finding Killorn on the far side of the ice for a snap shot past Vejmelka to the blocker side.