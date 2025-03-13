Recap: Ducks Drop Tight Battle to Utah in Second Half of Back-to-Back

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 60

The Ducks fought back in the third period with a power-play goal, but could not finish the job tonight in 3-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped Anaheim to 28-30-7 on the season, eight points back of a Western Conference playoff position.

Alex Killorn and Mason McTavish scored for the Ducks, the latter netting a power-play tally that tied the game with 16 minutes left in regulation. Trevor Zegras, Jackson LaCombe, Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier collected assists. Goaltender Ville Husso, recalled in the absence of the injured John Gibson, stopped 36-of-39 Utah shots in his Ducks debut.

Jack McBain, Alex Kerfoot and Dylan Guenther scored for Utah, extending the club's point streak to four games. Karel Vejmelka, recently signed to a five-year extension, earned his 18th win of the season with 19 saves.

McBain put Utah ahead first midway through the opening period on a tough bounce for Anaheim, a deflection of Ian Cole's point shot that kicked off Olen Zellweger's shin and into the net.

McBain's goal was his 12th of the season, matching his career-high set two years ago in Arizona, and his third point in the last four games.

The Ducks nearly pulled even early in the middle frame when Strome outwaited Vejmelka on left wing and appeared set to tuck a forehand bid just inside the near post, but Utah defenseman Mikhail Sergachev got a skate on the puck at the last possible moment to keep the home side in control.

Utah would instead double the advantage later in the period, albeit briefly, as Kerfoot converted a centering pass from linemate Dylan Guenther after a Ducks defensive zone turnover.

Anaheim would respond quickly though, staying within striking distance heading to the third period. Carlsson carried the puck through center ice off a short pass from Gauthier on right wing, backing off the Utah defense before finding Killorn on the far side of the ice for a snap shot past Vejmelka to the blocker side.

Alex Killorn jumps on the ice and scores on setup pass from Leo Carlsson

The assist gave Carlsson 30 points in 59 games this season, surpassing his rookie totals from a year ago. The 20-year-old center has found the scoresheet in three straight games and owns 11 points in as many contests since representing Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off last month.

Gauthier's helper was his seventh in the last six games and made him the just the fourth NHL rookie with at least 10 goals and 20 assists this season.

The Ducks then leveled the score early in the third on the second of consecutive power plays. After McTavish won a faceoff deep in the Utah zone, the center drifted to the far side of the ice, settling in the right circle for a one-timer from Zegras - which he hammered past the sliding Vejmelka to the short side.McTavish has been Anaheim's most consistent offensive player since the 4 Nations break, with 11 points in as many games. The third-year NHLer ranks in the club's top-five in points, goals and assists on the season.

Utah would soon return the favor though, as Guenther finished a one-timer from Sergachev on a power play three minutes after McTavish's tying goal.

The Ducks next host Nashville Friday at Honda Center.

Mason McTavish converts one-timer from Trevor Zegras

McTavish has been Anaheim's most consistent offensive player since the 4 Nations break, with 11 points in as many games. The third-year NHLer ranks in the club's top-five in points, goals and assists on the season.

Utah would soon return the favor though, as Guenther finished a one-timer from Sergachev on a power play three minutes after McTavish's tying goal.

The Ducks next host Nashville Friday at Honda Center.

News Feed

Preview: Ducks Back in Action Tonight in Utah

Recap: Ducks Can't Hold Off Caps in Third Period, Fall 7-4 in Homestand Finale

Preview: Ducks Host Ovechkin, Caps Tonight at Honda Center

Ducks Reassign Husso to AHL San Diego

Recap: Ducks Roll to 4-1 Win Over Isles

Preview: Ducks Look for Bounce Back Win Tonight vs. Isles

Ducks Reassign Husso to AHL San Diego

Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Blues

Ducks Recall Goaltender Husso from AHL San Diego

Preview: Ducks Host Fowler, Blues on NHL Trade Deadline Day

Ducks Acquire Defenseman Kylington from New York

Ducks Acquire Right Wing Traff, 2025 Second-Round Pick from New Jersey for Dumoulin

Preview: Ducks Continue Playoff Chase, Visit Vancouver for Crucial Divisional Game

Recap: Ducks Offense Drills Oilers in 6-2 Road Win

Preview: Ducks Begin Road Back-to-Back Tonight in Edmonton

Recap: Ducks Can't Keep Up With Blackhawks in 6-3 Loss

Preview: Ducks Look to Stay Hot, Host Blackhawks Tonight at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Rally for Comeback Win over Canucks, Inch Closer to Playoff Picture