Recap: Ducks Down Host Golden Knights 4-2 in Rookie Faceoff Opener

Tristan Luneau scored twice as the Ducks prospects kicked off the 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament with a 4-2 victory over the host Vegas Golden Knights tonight at Dollar Loan Center.

With a win in the opening tilt of a three-game tournament slate, Anaheim improved to 13-1-3 at the annual event since 2016.

Luneau, Coulson Pitre and Pavel Mintyukov powered the Anaheim attack, with Mintyukov tallying the team's first power-play goal of the tournament.

Calle Clang earned the win in his first Rookie Faceoff action for Anaheim, stopping 23-of-25 Vegas shots, most notably withstanding a first-period surge by the Golden Knights that threated to give the home side an early advantage.

Pitre began the scoring late in a first period, pouncing on a Vegas blue line turnover for a shorthanded breakaway and finishing on the sudden opportunity with a clean move to the backhand in tight.