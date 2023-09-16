News Feed

Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23

Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center

Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13

Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings

Beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season, Goettl will serve as the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream, the most comprehensive audio network in the NHL

Ducks Announce Goettl as New Official Partner
Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo

SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts

'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut

Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract

Ducks, All-Star Winger Terry Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule & Giveaway Schedule

Etem Swaps Skates for Headset in Joining Ducks Audio Booth

'He Knows How to Win': Gaucher Emerges as Future Leader of Young Ducks

Ducks to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ducks Name Etem Audio Color Analyst and Content Contributor

Recap: Ducks Down Host Golden Knights 4-2 in Rookie Faceoff Opener

By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Tristan Luneau scored twice as the Ducks prospects kicked off the 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament with a 4-2 victory over the host Vegas Golden Knights tonight at Dollar Loan Center.

With a win in the opening tilt of a three-game tournament slate, Anaheim improved to 13-1-3 at the annual event since 2016. 

Luneau, Coulson Pitre and Pavel Mintyukov powered the Anaheim attack, with Mintyukov tallying the team's first power-play goal of the tournament. 

Calle Clang earned the win in his first Rookie Faceoff action for Anaheim, stopping 23-of-25 Vegas shots, most notably withstanding a first-period surge by the Golden Knights that threated to give the home side an early advantage.

Pitre began the scoring late in a first period, pouncing on a Vegas blue line turnover for a shorthanded breakaway and finishing on the sudden opportunity with a clean move to the backhand in tight.

A third-round pick at this summer's NHL Draft, Pitre totalled 60 points in 59 games last season for the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League.

Luneau scored his first of two on the night minutes later as the beneficiary of a beautiful pass by Leo Carlsson, a backdoor feed for a one-timer past Vegas netminder Jesper Vikman.

Luneau tallied two assists in three Rookie Faceoff games last season before earning Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Defenseman of the Year honors with the Gatineau Olympiques.

Carlsson, who Anaheim selected second overall in June, centered the club's top line alongside Pitre and Nikita Nesterenko.

After pulling back within one late in the second on a power-play goal, Vegas battled back to tie the game early in the third when Ty Cheveldayoff beat Clang off the rush on left wing.

But the game would remain tied for just two minutes as Anaheim went right back ahead, this time for good. After a couple of strong shifts deep in the Vegas zone, the eventual game-winner came off the stick of Luneau after a quality setup pass from camp invite Kyle Crnkovic parked behind the net.

Mintyukov then sealed the deal with under 10 minutes to play in the third, capitalizing on a Ducks 5-on-3 power play with a one-timer from the right faceoff circle.

The Ducks continue their Rookie Faceoff schedule Sunday afternoon against the Colorado Avalanche.