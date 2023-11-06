Recap: Ducks Down Defending Champs for Sixth Straight Win

Sam Carrick scored twice for Anaheim, including the empty-netter that sealed the comeback win. Adam Henrique also scored, his second goal of the season. Cam Fowler, Frank Vatrano, Pavel Mintyukov and Ilya Lyubushkin added assists.

Returning from an upper-body injury suffered last week in Pittsburgh, John Gibson earned his second win of the season, stopping 29-of-31 Vegas shots.

Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights, who saw their 12-game point streak snapped in their first regulation loss of the season. Logan Thompson made 18 saves.

Vegas took the lead first less than nine minutes into the opening period, when Eichel fought off LaCombe's backcheck and delivered a perfect backdoor pass to Barbashev for the tap-in goal.

Eichel has seven points in his last four games against the Ducks, dating back to the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

Acquired last season in a trade deadline deal from St. Louis, Barbashev inked a five-year extension with Vegas this summer. He's now tied for third among team leaders in goals (four) this season.

Anaheim had the better of chances in the middle frame, but could get nothing by Hill before Eichel extended the lead with a top-shelf wrister over Gibson's glove off the rush.

The Ducks would answer in the third though, first pulling within one late in a power-play opportunity and mere seconds after Gibson gave them a second chance with a massive stop on Eichel. Just when it appeared the Golden Knights star had a huge insurance goal on his stick with a shorthanded breakaway, Gibson kicked out the left pad to shut down the forehand bid, sending the puck back the other way.

Henrique scored shortly after, sweeping home a bouncing puck in the slot before Thompson could find it through traffic.