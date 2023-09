Jackson LaCombe scored twice, including the overtime game-winning goal, leading the Ducks to a 3-2 victory over the rival Los Angeles Kings in Anaheim's 2023 preseason opener.

LaCombe clinched the win for the Ducks just 37 seconds into the extra session, taking a pass from Chase De Leo at full stride and tucking a backhander between goaltender Jacob Ingham's legs.