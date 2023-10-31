Recap: Ducks Clinch Perfect Road Trip with Last-Minute Win over Penguins

Jakob Silfverberg and Frank Vatrano also scored the Ducks, with Vatrano moving into a tie for the NHL lead in goals this season. Henrique, Cam Fowler, Pavel Mintyukov, Ryan Strome and Max Jones added assists.

Lukas Dostal earned the win in net for Anaheim in a terrific performance out of the bullpen, stopping 33-of-35 shots after John Gibson was forced to leave the game with an upper-body injury at the end of the first period.

Erik Karlsson, Evgeni Malkin and Radim Zohorna scored for the Penguins, who fell to 3-5-0 on the season. Tristan Jarry made 23 saves.

Pittsburgh went ahead first on a power-play goal by Karlsson as the first-year Penguin hammered a one-timer from Malkin on right wing.

The goal tied Karlsson with Hockey Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom for 13th place on the NHL's all-time scoring list among defensemen.

Malkin leads the Penguins in scoring (5-6=11) and power-play points (four).

Anaheim answered the early goal a few minutes later on a relentless effort by Silfverberg, who followed up a bouncing puck in tight and then tucked it between the post and an outstretched Jarry to level the score.