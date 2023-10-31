News Feed

Preview: Ducks Aim for Perfect Road Trip Tonight in Pittsburgh

Recap: Vatrano Gets Another Hat Trick as Ducks Win Third Straight

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Third Straight Win Today in Philly

Recap: McTavish's OT Winner Clinches Comeback Victory in Boston

Ducks to Host Día De Muertos Celebration Wednesday, Nov. 1

Preview: Ducks Look for Revenge Tonight in Boston

Ducks Recall Defenseman Hagg from AHL San Diego

Ducks Earn First Road Victory of the Season on Vatrano Game-Winner in OT

Ducks to Host 5K Run Presented By Arrowhead Water Sunday

Preview: Ducks Begin Season's First Road Trek Tonight in Columbus

A Closer Look: Max Jones

Recap: Ducks Give Boston a Battle in 3-1 Defeat at Honda Center

Preview: Plum Jerseys Return as Ducks Battle Bruins at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Coyotes

Preview: Ducks Hit the Road for Battle with Coyotes

A Closer Look: Mason McTavish

Recap: Carlsson Scores First NHL Goal in 3-2 Loss to Stars

Preview: Carlsson to Make NHL Debut as Ducks Host Stars

Recap: Ducks Clinch Perfect Road Trip with Last-Minute Win over Penguins

Mason McTavish scored on a breakaway with 11.9 seconds to play, capping a perfedt Ducks road trip and sealing Anaheim's dramatic 4-3 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at PPG Paints Arena.

With the win, the Ducks completed a perfect four-game trip, earning wins over Columbus, Boston, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, and improved to 5-4-0 on the young season.

McTavish scored twice in the third period, part of his third career three-point night. The 20-year-old center first tied the game at three in the final period of regulation after Pittsburgh had reclaimed the lead, and then extinguished any need for overtime in the night's final minute with a top-shelf finish of Adam Henrique's stretch pass from deep in the defensive zone.

Jakob Silfverberg and Frank Vatrano also scored the Ducks, with Vatrano moving into a tie for the NHL lead in goals this season. Henrique, Cam Fowler, Pavel Mintyukov, Ryan Strome and Max Jones added assists.

Lukas Dostal earned the win in net for Anaheim in a terrific performance out of the bullpen, stopping 33-of-35 shots after John Gibson was forced to leave the game with an upper-body injury at the end of the first period.

Erik Karlsson, Evgeni Malkin and Radim Zohorna scored for the Penguins, who fell to 3-5-0 on the season. Tristan Jarry made 23 saves.

Pittsburgh went ahead first on a power-play goal by Karlsson as the first-year Penguin hammered a one-timer from Malkin on right wing.

The goal tied Karlsson with Hockey Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom for 13th place on the NHL's all-time scoring list among defensemen.

Malkin leads the Penguins in scoring (5-6=11) and power-play points (four).

Anaheim answered the early goal a few minutes later on a relentless effort by Silfverberg, who followed up a bouncing puck in tight and then tucked it between the post and an outstretched Jarry to level the score.

Silfverberg moves within two goals of Steve Rucchin for sixth in Ducks history

Playing in his 700th game as a Duck, Silfverberg moved within two goals of Steve Rucchin (153) for sixth-most in Ducks history. The only players to appear in more games and score more goals as a Duck than Silfverberg are Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry and Teemu Selanne.

With the primary assist, Jones has points in back-to-back games.

Mintyukov's two assists on the night moved him into second place among rookie blueliners in points (1-5=6) and assists this season.

Gibson left the game following a mad scramble at the Anaheim net in the final moments of the first period, in which the netminder lunged across his crease to make a terrific stick save on a bewildered Crosby as the horn sounded.

Playing in his Pittsburgh hometown, Gibson stretches for incredible save as first period ends

Anaheim claimed its first lead midway through the second on trademark snapshot from Vatrano in the left circle, a laser that cleanly beat Jarry over the shoulder to the short side.

Vatrano moves into tie for league lead with ninth goal

The goal, Vatrano's ninth in his first nine games, continued the winger's remarkable start to his second season a Duck and moved him into a tie with Ottawa's Alex DeBrincat for the league lead.

The assist made McTavish the fifth Duck in franchise history to record a five-game point streak at 20-years-old or younger.

The Ducks would come inches from doubling the advantage on the next shift several times during another net-front scramble, but a couple of saves by Penguins winger Bryan Rust and then another by Karlsson kept it a one-goal game.

Johnston then appeared to give Anaheim that two-goal lead after all with just under two minutes to play in the period, converting a centering pass from Brett Leason behind the net, but Sam Carrick was ruled to have interfered with Jarry and the goal was nullified despite a review.

Instead of the 3-1 Anaheim lead, Pittsburgh would be awarded a power play for the failed challenge and officials added an additional unsportmanslike conduct penalty against Ducks coach Greg Cronin for arguing the call, giving the Penguins a full two-minute 5-on-3 power play.

Pittsburgh would capitalize on that sudden fortune when Malkin beat Dostal with a one-timer from the top of the circle to tie the game.

Zohorna then put the Penguins back in front early in the third, swatting home a rebound after linemate Drew O'Connor kept the Ducks from clearing a rebound in the low slot.

But once again Anaheim would answer in the face of adversity, this time courtesy of the line that has powered so much of the team's offense early in the season. With Pittsburgh trying to break the puck out of the defensive zone up the right wing wall, Mintyukov pinched in and took the puck away, allowing Strome to find McTavish alone in front of the net, where the centerman tucked his shot between Jarry's legs to even the score once again.

McTavish ties the score in Pittsburgh off pass from Strome

With a three-point night, McTavish now owns 11 points in his first nine games of the season. He co-leads the Ducks in scoring and ranks second in goals and assists.

And just when it seemed like Pittsburgh would spoil Anaheim's resilient effort, after a failed Ducks power play late in regulation quickly gave way to another 5-on-3 for the Pens, the visitor's penalty kill came up clutch, holding off the late chance just long enough for McTavish to exit the box and seal the deal.

McTavish's second of the night caps Ducks comeback win

Anaheim begins a five-game homestand Wednesday against Arizona.