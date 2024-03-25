Recap: Ducks Can't Find OT Winner in 3-2 Loss to Bolts

Final 63
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Ross Johnston scored his first goal as a Duck and Lukas Dostal made 25 saves, but Anthony Cirelli's game-winner in overtime clinched a 3-2 victory for the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Honda Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 24-43-4 on the season and capped a three-game homestand at 1-1-1.

Johnston and Pavel Mintyukov scored for the Ducks. Jakob Silfverberg, Ben Meyers, Max Jones and Brett Leason tallied assists. Dostal stopped 25-of-28 shots in his 36th appearance of the season.

Cirelli netted the decisive goal 58 seconds into overtime, capitalizing on an Anaheim turnover just seconds prior. Anthony Duclair and Luke Glendening also scored for the Lightning, who improved to 39-25-7 on the season and pulled within five points of Toronto for third place in the Atlantic Division. Jonas Johansson earned the win in net for Tampa Bay, turning aside 30-of-32 Anaheim attempts.

The night's first goal came from the most unlikely of sources, a remarkable display of hand-eye coordination by a set of hands more often used for fisticuffs or physicality. With Silfverberg driving wide, Johnston raced for the front of the net, using one hand on his stick to redirect his linemate's centering pass up over Johansson's left leg pad for a 1-0 Ducks lead.

Johnston converts centering pass from Silfverberg

The goal was Johnston's first as a Duck and the 10th of his NHL career.

Meyers collected his second career assist on the goal, two nights after earning his first in the win over Chicago.

Duclair tied the game for Tampa midway through the second, converting a rebound from the right circle through Dostal's five-hole.

Acquired from San Jose at the NHL Trade Deadline, Duclair has five goals and nine points in his first seven games as a Bolt.

Second-year defenseman Nick Perbix reached 20 assists on the season with the hard-angle shot that led to Duclair's rebound chance.

Silfverberg very nearly restored the home side's advantage late in the middle frame, getting to a loose puck sitting free behind an unsure Johansson, but Duclair got his stick on the puck at the last possible moment to deflect the chance wide.

Instead it would Tampa taking advantage of a rebound chance before the second intermission as Glendening swept home a backhand bid from the low slot after Dostal had turned aside winger Austin Watson in tight.

Glendening's 10 goals this season are the most by an NHL player with one or zero assists - and seven ahead of the next closest skater.

Mintyukov would answer in the initial minutes of the third though, quickly tying it back up for Anaheim as the finisher on an odd-man rush. Leason started the rush up ice, finding Jones at the blue line with enough space for a backhand dish to the sprinting Mintyukov, who beat Johansson through the wickets to level the score.

Mintyukov nets fourth career NHL goal

The 20-year-old Mintyukov now has points in three of his last four games. He's tied for 10th among all NHL rookies in scoring this season and third among defensemen.

Leason has three points in his last two outings (1-2=3) and a career-best 21 points in 57 games this season.

Jones was shaken up in the third period after an awkward collision around the Tampa Bay net. The winger initially looked to shake the injury off but left the game a few shifts later nd did not return.

Cirelli scored on the second shift of overtime, lifting home a backdoor pass from Brandon Hagel after Anaheim misfired on its own odd-man rush.

The Ducks begin a five-game road trip Tuesday in Seattle.

