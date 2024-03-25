Recap: Ducks Can't Find OT Winner in 3-2 Loss to Bolts

Ross Johnston scored his first goal as a Duck and Lukas Dostal made 25 saves, but Anthony Cirelli's game-winner in overtime clinched a 3-2 victory for the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Honda Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 24-43-4 on the season and capped a three-game homestand at 1-1-1.

Johnston and Pavel Mintyukov scored for the Ducks. Jakob Silfverberg, Ben Meyers, Max Jones and Brett Leason tallied assists. Dostal stopped 25-of-28 shots in his 36th appearance of the season.

Cirelli netted the decisive goal 58 seconds into overtime, capitalizing on an Anaheim turnover just seconds prior. Anthony Duclair and Luke Glendening also scored for the Lightning, who improved to 39-25-7 on the season and pulled within five points of Toronto for third place in the Atlantic Division. Jonas Johansson earned the win in net for Tampa Bay, turning aside 30-of-32 Anaheim attempts.

The night's first goal came from the most unlikely of sources, a remarkable display of hand-eye coordination by a set of hands more often used for fisticuffs or physicality. With Silfverberg driving wide, Johnston raced for the front of the net, using one hand on his stick to redirect his linemate's centering pass up over Johansson's left leg pad for a 1-0 Ducks lead.