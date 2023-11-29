Recap: Ducks Can't Snap Losing Skid in 3-1 Loss to Canucks

The Ducks could not find the late equalizing goal tonight in a tight divisional game in Vancouver, falling 3-1 to the Canucks at Rogers Arena.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss pushed Anaheim's winless streak to seven games and dropped the club to 9-13-0 on the season. The Ducks begin a two-game homestand Thursday against Washington.

Ryan Strome scored the lone goal for Anaheim, his third of the season, tying the game in the second period on the power play. Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano tallied assists. John Gibson made 25 saves.

Brock Boeser scored twice for the Canucks, his league-leading 16th and 17th goals of the season. Elias Pettersson also scored. Thatcher Demko earned the win in net, turning aside 30-of-31 Ducks shots.

Despite a 12-6 advantage in shots for Anaheim in the opening period, it would be Vancouver going ahead first when Hronek's one-timer snuck through Gibson just enough to allow Boeser to punch it over the goal line while the Anaheim netminder looked for the rebound.

Boeser tops the NHL in goals this season (17), already more than halfway to his career high (29 in 2017-18) just 22 games into the 2023-24 campaign.

Filip Hronek and JT Miller each recorded their 21st assists of the season on the go-ahead goal and finished the top in the NHL's top five alongside teammates Petterson and Quinn Hughes.

Anaheim evened the score with a power-play goal in the second period, finally breaking through after a long shift in the offensive zone. With Jakob Silfverberg parked in front of the net, Strome took a cross-ice pass by Henrique and then lifted a wrister over the glove of a screened Demko for his third goal of the season.