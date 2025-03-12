Recap: Ducks Can't Hold Off Caps in Third Period, Fall 7-4 in Homestand Finale

The Ducks twice rallied from a third-period deficit but could not complete the comeback tonight in a 7-4 loss to the NHL-leading Washington Capitals at Honda Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 28-29-7 on the season and 15-15-2 on home ice. The Ducks remain seven points back of the Western Conference's final Wild Card position.

Drew Helleson, Pavel Mintyukov and Frank Vatrano led Anaheim offensively with a goal and an assist apiece, as the Ducks have now scored at least three goals in eight of 10 games since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Jacob Trouba netted his first goal as a Duck, while Trevor Zegras, Ryan Strome, Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry and Cutter Gauthier added assists.

Lukas Dostal made 35 saves in his 37th start of the season.

Aliaksei Protas registered his first career NHL hat trick for the Capitals, who improved to 43-14-8 with their fifth straight win. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Nic Dowd, Dylan Strome and Anthony Beauvillier also scored. Logan Thompson earned his 28th victory of the season between the pipes with 26 stops.

The Capitals claimed a brief early lead on a partial breakaway by their Strome brother, as Dylan snuck behind the Anaheim defense and lifted a backhand bid past Dostal just two minutes into the action.

Strome's goal clinched his fourth consecutive 20-goal season and extended his point streak to five games.

Anaheim answered quickly though, taking a 2-1 lead courtesy of a couple unlikely suspects.

The tying goal came on a second-chance opportunity for Trouba right in front of the Washington net, a rebound bid punched through the sprawled Thompson's five-hole.