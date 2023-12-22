Recap: Ducks Blanked by Flames in 3-0 Loss at Honda Center

The Ducks' bid at three straight victories came up short tonight at Honda Center in a 3-0 shutout loss to the division rival Calgary Flames.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped Anaheim to 12-20-0 on the season and 5-11-0 on home ice. The Ducks continue an eight-game homestand Saturday against Seattle.

Nick DeSimone, Elias Lindholm and A.J. Greeg scored for the Flames, who earned their third straight victory and improved to 14-14-5 on the season - fourth in the Pacific Division. Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves in net for his 19th career NHL shutout.

Lukas Dostal took the loss in net for Anaheim, stopping 41-of-43 shots.

Calgary claimed the night's first lead with the only goal of the opening period, a slapshot from the point that snuck by Dostal to the blocker side.

The goal was DeSimone's first in the NHL and his fifth career point.

At 29 years old, DeSimone became the fourth-oldest player to score their first NHL goal with Flames.

Connor Zary drew the primary assist, moving into a tie with Anaheim's Pavel Mintyukov, and two others, for fourth-most points by an NHL rookie this season. The former first-round pick now has points in five of his last six games.

Lindholm doubled the visitors' advantage in the middle frame, converting an odd-man rush from the slot immediately after a near-miss for the Ducks on the opposite end of the ice.

Anaheim forward Leo Carlsson left the game in the third period after Calgary defenseman MacKenzie Weegar tumbled directly to Carlsson's right knee. Carlsson was helped off the ice and did not return to the game. Weegar was not assessed a penalty on the play.

Greer hit the empty net with exactly two minutes to play, sealing the 3-0 Calgary victory.

The Ducks continue an eight-game homestand Saturday against Seattle.