Recap: Dostal's Terrific Night Not Enough in OT Loss to Leafs

Final 30
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Rookie goaltender Lukas Dostal turned in the best performance of his young NHL career with a franchise-record 55 saves, but Auston Matthews' game-winner in overtime gave the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the Ducks tonight at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped Anaheim to 13-23-1 on the season and 6-14-1 on home ice. The Ducks continue an eight-game homestand Friday against Winnipeg.

Frank Vatrano scored the lone goal for Anaheim, moving into a tie for 15th in the NHL this season. Mason McTavish and Jamie Drysdale added assists.

Dostal was spectacular all night in for Anaheim, particularly so in a opening period largely controlled by Toronto. The 23-year-old netminder's 55 saves were the most by an NHL goaltender in a single game this season.

Matthews and John Tavares scored for the Maple Leafs, who improved to 19-10-7 on the season and pulled within three points of Florida for second in the Atlantic Division. Martin Jones earned his second win in as many nights, turning aside 27-of-28 Toronto shots.

Toronto very nearly claimed the night's first lead on an early power play. After a rebound bounced right to Auston Matthews at the side of the net, the prolific goal scorer tried to tuck a bid inside the near post but was denied by the stick of Ducks defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin at the very last moment.

The Leafs outshot the Ducks 18-9 in the opening frame.

Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov temporarily left the game in the second period following a dangerous hit into the boards by Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann. McMann was assessed a five-minute major penalty, which was upheld after review, and ejected from the game. Mintyukov returned to the ice a few shifts later.

Meanwhile the night's first goal would not come until just after the midway point of regulation. As Toronto tried to break the puck out of its zone up the left side of the ice, Drysdale poked it free for McTavish, instantly creating a 2-on-1 chance down low that Vatrano converted with a quick move to the backhand.

Vatrano nets team-leading 18th goal to give Ducks the lead

The goal was Vatrano's team-leading 18th of the season and his fourth in the last five games. 

Vatrano's two shorthanded goals on the season is tied for sixth in the NHL.

McTavish has four assists in his last four games and 25 points in 30 appearances this season.

Toronto finally beat Dostal on their 50th shot of the night, and on their fifth power play of the night, as Tavares punched home a rebound that had carromed off the post.

Matthews then scored the game-winner two minutes into the extra session, finishing a cross-ice pass by Mitch Marner after a lengthy shift in the Anaheim zone.

The Ducks continue an eight-game homestand Friday against Winnipeg.

