Recap: Dostal's Terrific Night Not Enough in OT Loss to Leafs

Rookie goaltender Lukas Dostal turned in the best performance of his young NHL career with a franchise-record 55 saves, but Auston Matthews' game-winner in overtime gave the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the Ducks tonight at Honda Center.
The loss dropped Anaheim to 13-23-1 on the season and 6-14-1 on home ice. The Ducks continue an eight-game homestand Friday against Winnipeg.
Frank Vatrano scored the lone goal for Anaheim, moving into a tie for 15th in the NHL this season. Mason McTavish and Jamie Drysdale added assists.
Dostal was spectacular all night in for Anaheim, particularly so in a opening period largely controlled by Toronto. The 23-year-old netminder's 55 saves were the most by an NHL goaltender in a single game this season.