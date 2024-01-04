Recap: Dostal's Terrific Night Not Enough in OT Loss to Leafs

Matthews and John Tavares scored for the Maple Leafs, who improved to 19-10-7 on the season and pulled within three points of Florida for second in the Atlantic Division. Martin Jones earned his second win in as many nights, turning aside 27-of-28 Toronto shots.

Toronto very nearly claimed the night's first lead on an early power play. After a rebound bounced right to Auston Matthews at the side of the net, the prolific goal scorer tried to tuck a bid inside the near post but was denied by the stick of Ducks defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin at the very last moment.

The Leafs outshot the Ducks 18-9 in the opening frame.

Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov temporarily left the game in the second period following a dangerous hit into the boards by Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann. McMann was assessed a five-minute major penalty, which was upheld after review, and ejected from the game. Mintyukov returned to the ice a few shifts later.

Meanwhile the night's first goal would not come until just after the midway point of regulation. As Toronto tried to break the puck out of its zone up the left side of the ice, Drysdale poked it free for McTavish, instantly creating a 2-on-1 chance down low that Vatrano converted with a quick move to the backhand.