Recap: Carlsson's Stunning Goal Not Enough in 3-1 Loss to Kraken

Lukas Dostal made 24 saves in his 34th start of the season.

Wright led Seattle offensively with his first career three-point night, including his third and fourth NHL goals. Matty Beniers also scored while winger Oliver Bjorkstrand added two assists. Veteran netminder Philipp Grubauer earned his 13th victory of the season with stops on 13-of-14 Anaheim shots.

Wright opened the scoring for Seattle with just under four minutes to play in the first period, tipping home Oliver Bjorkstrand's point shot after an offensive zone faceoff won by the Kraken.

The fourth overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, Wright has three goals in six appearances with Seattle this season.

Bjorkstrand has four points in his last three outings. The second-year Kraken winger found the scoresheet in three of four matchups with Anaheim this season.

Wright struck again in the initial minutes of the second period, this time converting a centering pass from Jaden Schwartz behind the net with a one-timer past Dostal to the short side.

Schwartz has three helpers in his last three games. He also became the ninth player in Seattle's three-year history to record 50 assists with the Kraken. Schwartz also ranks fourth in franchise history in goals and eighth in points.

Beniers then made it 3-0 with a power-play goal, a fortunate bounce on Wright's centering pass as the puck hit Beniers' skate and trickled through Dostal's legs.

The 21-year-old Beniers has collected 16 points in eight career games against the Ducks.

Carlsson would put Anaheim on the boad before the end of the middle frame though, giving the home side a chance at a third-period comeback on a remarkable move in the slot. After a Seattle giveaway forced by Troy Terry's forecheck, Carlsson deftly pulled the puck between his legs to beat a Kraken defender and open space for a quick wrister, which he buried up over Grubauer's blocker.