Recap: Carlsson, Killorn Lead Ducks to Shootout Win over Avs

John Gibson made Ducks history, Alex Killorn scored his 200th career NHL goal and Leo Carlsson buried the shootout winner, powering the Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Honda Center.

With the win, Anaheim snapped it's eight-game losing skid and improved to 10-14-0 this season. 

Carlsson and Killorn led the Ducks offensively, each posting a goal and an assist to help the hosts overcome a 3-1 second-period deficit. Adam Henrique also scored. Pavel Mintyukov and Frank Vatrano added assists.

With 37 saves and his fifth win of the campaign, John Gibson played in his 448th game as a Duck, passing Guy Hebert for the most by a goaltender in franchise history.

Carlsson tucked the shootout winner on his first career attempt, beating Avs goaltender Ivan Prosvetov with a silky head-fake and move to the forehand.

Bowen Byram scored twice for the Avalanche, who fell to 15-6-2 on the season. Devon Toews also scored. Prosvetov made 34 saves.

Both teams would have great scoring chances in the opening minute of the game, but it would be Colorado taking the night's first lead on a wrister from the slot by Byram. Just seconds after Prosvetov denied Leason on the breakaway with a left pad stop, Byram converted a setup feed from Ross Colton on the other end, beating Gibson through the five-hole.

With two goals on the night, Byram now has eight points in 24 games this season. He totalled career-highs in goals (10), assists (14), points (24) and games played (42) last year. 

Byram added to the lead a few minutes later, lifting a snapshot over Gibson's shoulder on an odd-man rush.

With the secondary assist, Colorado defenseman Josh Manson recorded his first point against his original NHL team.

Byram's two first-period markers secured his second career NHL multi-goal performance. 

Anaheim temporarily got back within two late in the first on Henrique's power-play goal, a backdoor tap-in after a terrific cross-ice pass by Strome down low.

Henrique converts backdoor pass for his fourth goal of the season

Strome has points in two of his last three games (1-1=2) and leads the Ducks with 14 assists this season. 

The goal made Henrique the tenth Duck in franchise history to score 30 power-play goals in an Anaheim sweater.

Vatrano's assist gave him six points in his last six games and a team-best 23 in 24 games this season.

The Avs would restore the two-goal cushion before the end of the opening frame though with yet another goal from their defense, this time with Toews solving Gibson high to the blocker side off the rush.

Colorado nearly added to the lead early in the second, but a couple of a clutch deflections by Sam Carrick and Ilya Lyubushkin gave Anaheim a chance to get back within one - and Carlsson took advantage. With Killorn sprinting down left wing and trying to lower his shoulder towards the net, Carlsson crashed the cage and put his stick down, shoveling the backhand dish from his veteran linemate past Prosvetov to make it 3-2.

Carlsson scores seventh career NHL goal

Carlsson has found the scoresheet in three of his last four appearances (1-3=4) and has posted 12 points in his first 16 NHL games. He ranks second among league rookies in goals (seven) and tied for fifth in points.

Killorn has points in back-to-back games for the first time this season. 

The first-year Duck Killorn wasn't done there, tying the game midway through the second on another Anaheim power-play goal. Late in a holding call against Colorado defenseman Caleb Jones, Killorn walked off the left wing wall and snapped a shot that snuck through traffic and then between Prosvetov's arm and torso, leveling the score at three and drawing passionate celebration from the two-time Stanley Cup champ.

Veteran winger buries milestone goal on the power play

The goal was Killorn's second as a Duck and the 200th of his NHL career. The 34-year-old now has four points in his last five games. 

Mintyukov collected the secondary helper on the tying goal, his 12th assist of the season - tops among all NHL rookies.

The 3-3 scored held until the shootout, as Gibson was outstanding early in the third to give Anaheim several shots at the go-ahead goal. The netminder's best save came on a partial breakaway for Colton out of the penalty box, a forehand move Gibson rejected with the right pad.

Carlsson scored the only goal of the shootout, selling the backhand move with a strong head-fake before pulling it back to his forehand and easily tucking it around the outstretched netminder.

The Ducks begin a two-game road trip Tuesday in Colorado.

