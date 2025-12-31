PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Strike Lightning in NYE Matinee at Honda Center

Anaheim looks to get back on track in an afternoon battle with Tampa Bay (1 p.m. PT)

a837dff0d6a03c8aedaf0722e3248c893b78cdb9
By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks (21-16-2) host a New Years Eve matinee against the Lightning (22-13-3) at Honda Center.

Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and FOX 11.

Anaheim dropped its third-straight game on Monday, falling 5-4 to the Sharks. Troy Terry accounted for two of the team’s four goals with the others coming courtesy of Pavel Mintyukov and Cutter Gauthier.

“It was a tough one,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “I thought we did a lot of good things and chased the game, but we gave ourselves a chance, and we chipped away, chipped away, and just a little short at the end. I thought it was a good response from what we were going into today's game, and two points was what the ultimate prize. There's a lot of positives coming out of it.”

“I think as a whole, we played a really good game,” Gauthier said. “Thought we had a really good second and third period, but their goalie played a really good game, and it's just unfortunate you have some games like that, and you just have to keep the positive mindset that we did our fundamentals and just didn't come up with enough goals.”

In the game, the Ducks had 42 shots on goal and held the Sharks to just 13 shots, the fewest allowed since October 2014. It was the sixth time in franchise history the team held an opponent to 13 or fewer shots on goal in a game.

Despite the loss, one of the positives of Anaheim’s play was thecontributions from young players like Mintyukov. He currently has five goals in 34 games compared to last year where he finished with five goals in 68 contests. Gauthier’s score put him at 19 for the season which leads the club.

While the Ducks are now third in the Pacific Division, it’s still as tight as ever with Edmonton, Las Vegas, and Anaheim totaling 46, 45, and 44 points, respectively.

The Lightning are currently on a four-game win streak and recently beat the Canadiens, 5-4, in shootouts on Sunday.

Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists) while Jake Guentzel and Brandon Hagel are tied for the team-lead in goals with 18 each. Hagel returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing the prior four games with an upper body injury.

These two teams last met in late October with Tampa Bay getting a 4-3 win.

News Feed

Celebrini extends point streak to 8, Sharks hold off Ducks

Laferriere scores 1st NHL hat trick, Kings cruise past Ducks

Grubauer makes 38 saves for Kraken in win against Ducks

Grubauer makes 38 saves for Kraken in win against Ducks

Ducks Battle Kraken in Pre-Christmas Division Clash

Mintyukov scores go-ahead goal in 3rd period for Ducks in win against Blue Jackets

Ducks Look to Bounce Back Against Blue Jackets

Robertson has 3 points, Stars score 8 to cruise past Ducks

GAMEDAY: Ducks Come Home to Battle Stars

Ducks Reassign Husso to San Diego

Selanne Designs Special Shoe as Part of Ducks x Vans Collab

Ducks Tie It Late but Fall to Blue Jackets in Overtime

Ducks Close Out Road Trip in Columbus 

Gauthier scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Ducks edge Rangers

GAMEDAY: New York State of Mind for Anaheim

Allen, Devils top Ducks to end home losing skid at 5

GAMEDAY: Morning Hockey on Deck for Ducks at Devils

Ducks Assign Buteyets to Tulsa 