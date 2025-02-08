Preview: Ducks Visit Rival Kings for Final Game Before 4 Nations Face-Off Break

Anaheim now turns its attention to one final tough test before the week-long break, a Kings team currently holding down a one of three Pacific Division playoff berth and fresh off a win over Dallas themselves, 5-4 last night in a shootout.

"They're a really defensive minded team," Cronin said. "Their defensive stats are tops in the league. I think they do a really good job trying to smother scoring chances against, and they've got enough team speed across all four lines that they can get up into the counter attack. They're a really balanced team.

"The last time we played, I actually think we outshot them and thought we played really well. The one that sticks out for me with them is they get out of their zone so well. They do a really good job understanding when they have to use those small little passes and then use those stretch passes to exit...Like I said, they're very balanced and they play really well as a team. They don't give you a lot. They're going to make us earn every foot of ice, so it's going to be a battle."

A team already stocked with defenseman, currently carrying nine on the roster, LA welcomed back a franchise icon last week with veteran blueliner Drew Doughty returning from a broken left ankle suffered in the preseason. Doughty has now appeared in five games, leading the club in ice time in four of them.

“I think with the puck, for the most part, I feel good, but defensively I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Doughty told LA Kings Insider Zach Dooley after his first three outings of the season. “I’m still doing a decent job but not as good as I know I can do. Pretty good, I think, considering how long I missed, but I’m going to improve and get better.”

Los Angeles (29-17-6, 64 points) sits third in the Pacific Division, eight points back of first-place Edmonton.