Ducks Fans Revel in ‘Exciting’ Game 2 Win at Watch Party

The playoffs had been a long time coming for Ducks fans watching their team go through a rebuild. The last time Anaheim had played in the postseason prior to this year was in 2018 when it was swept out of the first round by the San Jose Sharks.

The Ducks are playing in the second round for the first time since 2017, when they defeated the Edmonton Oilers to get to the Western Conference Final.

Anaheim defeated Edmonton in the first round this season to set the matchup against Vegas.

Ducks fans filled the lower bowl and converged on the arena floor to watch the game on the scoreboard as they have for every away game so far this postseason.

There was a family feel to the night. Quibodeaux was attending the event with his wife and 2-year-old daughter.

“It’s been fun, it’s better than sitting at home or a bar or whatnot,” he said. “It’s a good atmosphere. It’s a good family atmosphere to watch the game.”

The duck mask Quibodeaux and a lot of fans were wearing was an opening night giveaway by Anaheim.

“We went to the first game and they had all these masks on the seats,” April Bermel said, attending the watch party with her husband Nic. “I painted it for the playoffs. They sell it like this, but it was more fun customizing it.”