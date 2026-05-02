Ducks Second Round Tickets On Sale Now

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The Ducks have made tickets available to the general public for its Second Round games of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center.
 
Fans can visit this link to purchase tickets.
 
Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance season ticket holders receive early access to purchase individual playoff tickets before general public. Fans can lock in Playoffs Strips including discounted and priority tickets to all Ducks Stanley Cup Playoff home games by joining the Orange Alliance for the 2026-27 season.
 
Orange Alliance members also receive access to exclusive gifts and events throughout the season, 25% off concessions, 15% off merchandise at the Anaheim Team Store, guaranteed giveaway items and interest-free payment plans. Click here to submit an interest form and learn more.

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