Ducks WAGs Keep it California Cool with Playoff Jackets

One of the NHL's most anticipated traditions is back for the playoffs.

Okay, aside from players growing beards, another tradition is back in the barn: playoff WAGs jackets.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term “WAG,” that’s understandable. “WAG” is an acronym for wives and girlfriends of players. Over the last couple years, the better halves of Stanley Cup Playoff-bound players create a jacket – or in some cases, jackets – to honor their significant others and the team they represent.

One WAG usually takes the lead, and for the Ducks, it was Dani Terry’s duty this year. As the team’s longest-tenured WAG, Dani, the wife of Ducks winger Troy, was excited to get the opportunity to finally be part of the new-age member’s only jacket club.

“It's so fun and such an honor,” Dani said. “At the end of the day, the jackets are just to show support for our guys. They've put so much hard work in. It’s such an honor to be here for so long, and we've been through it all. To see the team get to where we are now, it’s just so cool.”

As a jacket rookie, Terry collaborated with veterans including Tiffany Killorn, Francesca Kreider and Kelly Trouba, calling it a true group effort with the help they provided.

WAG jackets come in a variety of styles. More traditional choices include bomber jackets and moto jackets, apparel built for frigid temps. But while it’s between 50°F and 65°F inside Honda Center, outside it’s much warmer. So Terry and the other Lady Ducks wanted to do things a little differently and pay homage to Southern California.