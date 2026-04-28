Viel a Vital Part of Anaheim's Early Playoff Success

Typically the hype of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is all about the stars. For this Ducks-Oilers First Round series in particular, the banners and billboards around the arenas, the TV graphics and the social media imagery is filled with guys like Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson, Connor McDavid.
But those close to the game know full well it's the unsung guys that get you through the grind of the postseason. For the Ducks, going back to their Stanley Cup title in 2007, much attention was fittingly placed on the Scott Niedermayers, Teemu Selannes and Chris Prongers of the world. But it was guys like Sammy Pahlsson, Travis Moen and Rob Niedermayer that were just as vital to that incredible run.
In Anaheim's last extended playoff stretch, which included a seven-game triumph over the Oilers in the Second Round, we remember the stars -- Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry, Ryan Kesler, each playing a major role. But just as crucial were forwards like Jakob Silfverberg and Andrew Cogliano, both of whom provided shutdown defense and timely goals.
Here in 2026, you could take a walk around Honda Center and you'd be hard-pressed to find fans wearing Jeffrey Viel or Ryan Poehling jerseys, yet they've been a major reason Anaheim holds a 3 games to 1 lead in the series with a critical Game 5 in Edmonton tonight.
Poehling is more familiar to Ducks fans, having come to Anaheim last summer via a trade that sent the popular Trevor Zegras to Philadelphia and responding with an outstanding season. But Viel has only been with the Ducks for 3 1/2 months after coming over from Boston in exchange for a fourth-round pick on January 16, a deal that is now looking like a steal for Anaheim GM Pat Verbeek.
Ducks fans may not have been certain how to pronounce Viel's surname at first (it's vee-ELL by the way), but they certainly know it after what he's done in these playoffs.