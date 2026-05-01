Ducks Advance to Second Round After Clinching Series vs. Oilers

Anaheim won its First Round series over Edmonton with a 5-2 win in Game 6 Thursday night at Honda Center.

The Ducks now own an all-time record of 12-4 in potential series-clinching games on home ice, with the most recent contest prior to tonight taking place in Game 7 of the 2017 Second Round vs. Edmonton (2-1 W).

With the win, Anaheim improved to 7-0 on home ice in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Ducks advance to the Second Round for the ninth time in club history, the fourth time their last six postseason appearances (2014, 2015, 2017, 2026). Anaheim has now won six series over the club’s last six playoff appearances (since 2014).

Anaheim is now 17-13 in their 30 all-time playoff series, including a 45-37 mark all-time in the First Round.

Anaheim won each of its three contests on home ice in Games 3, 4 and 6, improving to 54-34 all-time in Stanley Cup Playoff games at home (.614%). Since Anaheim's playoff debut in 1997, the Ducks are fifth among all NHL teams in home win percentage (.614%)

With 26 goals, the Ducks are one of eight teams to score 26 or more goals in a six-game playoff series this century.

Philadelphia 30 - 2012 First Round vs. Pittsburgh

Florida 28 - 2025 Stanley Cup Final vs. Edmonton

Pittsburgh 28 - 2018 First Round vs. Philadelphia

Edmonton 27 - 2025 First Round vs. Los Angeles

Buffalo 27 - 2006 First Round vs. Philadelphia

Pittsburgh 26 - 2013 First Round vs. NY Islanders

Pittsburgh 26 - 2012 First Round vs. Philadelphia

The Ducks' 26 goals lead the postseason while Anaheim's power play went 8-for-16 in the series to pace all playoff teams in PP%.

Jackson LaCombe finished the series with 1-8=9 points and leads the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs in assists. He also leads all defensemen in points and assists. LaCombe set the Ducks single series record for points and assists by a defenseman in the First Round.

Cutter Gauthier and Ryan Poehling co-led Anaheim with four goals apiece in the series.