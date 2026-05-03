Ducks Second Round Schedule Announced

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule between the Anaheim Ducks (No. 3 seed in Pacific Division) and Vegas Golden Knights (No. 1 seed in Pacific Division). The series will begin this Monday, May 4 at T-Mobile Arena (6:30 p.m. PT on ESPN) and follow a 2-2-1-1-1 format.



The Ducks will face the Golden Knights for the first time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Anaheim’s 16th postseason opponent (14th Western Conference opponent). During the 2025-26 regular season series, the Ducks won all three matchups against the Golden Knights, sweeping the season series for the first time in club history.



All Ducks 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff games will be broadcast on Ducks Stream, the club’s 24/7 free audio streaming network.



Information for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be found at AnaheimDucks.com/Playoffs. Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance members received early access to Playoff Strips. Fans can lock in Playoffs Strips, including discounted and priority tickets to all Ducks Stanley Cup Playoff home games, by joining the Orange Alliance for the 2026-27 season, guaranteeing a seat for every Ducks home game throughout the postseason. Individual games tickets for the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center (three/four potential games) went on sale to the public today at AnaheimDucks.com.

Information listed as TBD will be announced when available.



ANAHEIM DUCKS VS. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS SECOND ROUND SCHEDULE



Monday, May 4, 6:30 p.m. Anaheim at Vegas ESPN

Wednesday, May 6, 6:30 p.m. Anaheim at Vegas TNT

Friday, May 8, 6:30 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim TNT

Sunday, May 10, 6:30 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim ESPN

\Tuesday, May 12, TBD Anaheim at Vegas ESPN

\Thursday, May 14, TBD Vegas at Anaheim TNT

\Saturday, May 16, TBD Anaheim at Vegas ABC or ESPN

\ if necessary