Ducks to Host Alumni Golf Tournament at Pelican Hill on Thursday, May 7

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club will host its fourth annual Anaheim Ducks Alumni Golf Tournament at Pelican Hill Golf Club on Thursday, May 7. All funds raised will benefit the Warrior For Life Fund through the Anaheim Ducks Foundation. Foursomes will play their round of golf with Anaheim Ducks alumni including Ryan Getzlaf, Guy Hebert, Ryan Miller, Teemu Selanne and more.

Registration for the Anaheim Ducks Alumni Golf Tournament will take place at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The morning reception will include breakfast and a silent auction featuring an array of signed sports memorabilia from Ducks alumni players, NHL teams, and more. Fans can place their bid on items in the silent auction through noon by texting ‘DucksAlumGolf’ to 76278. All participants will receive an Anaheim Ducks golf hat courtesy of Branded Bills.

The day full of golf and fun will culminate with cocktails and awards at the 19th Hole Reception where course competition winners and top finishing foursomes will receive prizes courtesy of Anaheim Ducks alumni.

About Warrior For Life Fund

Warrior for Life Fund (WFLF) focuses support to active duty, veterans, and their families through sport and community as they navigate the unique challenges of combat deployments and life after service. Utilizing an evidence based and informed approach, WFLF creates an enduring environment of fellowship, fitness, and mental/cognitive health improvement that has lasting impact to our members.

About the Anaheim Ducks Foundation

Serving as the team’s main charitable beneficiary, the mission of the Anaheim Ducks Foundation is to facilitate and support programs that produce positive change for children and families throughout Southern California by providing educational opportunities, broadening access to the sport of hockey and addressing the health and wellness needs of our community.