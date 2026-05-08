PREVIEW: Ducks Come Home for Pivotal Game 3

The Ducks (1-1) return to Honda Center looking to take lead over the Golden Knights (1-1) in Game 3 of the Second Round.

Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. PT and will air nationally on TNT, truTV and HBO Max.

Anaheim comes into tonight’s game in familiar territory after taking Game 2 on the road, beating Vegas 3-1.

“That’s not our tradition playing that type of game, a low-scoring affair,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “We’ve had some stretches show now over the course of the season, particularly late; this is the only way you’re going to be successful in the playoffs. You got to win games like tonight. I think that we showed that it’s going to take everybody to play that type of game.”

An impressive showing by both goaltenders kept the game scoreless in the first period, but Calder Trophy finalist, Beckett Sennecke, broke the tie in the second frame to give his team a 1-0 lead. The Ducks then scored two unanswered goals courtesy of Leo Carlsson and an empty netter from Jansen Harkins.

Carlsson became the third player in franchise history under the age of 21 to record multiple game-winning goals in a single postseason while Lukas Dostal nearly completed a shutout with 21 saves.

Game 3 Factoids