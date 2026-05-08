PREVIEW: Ducks Come Home for Pivotal Game 3

Anaheim looks to take command of its Second Round series with Vegas in tonight's Game 3 at Honda Center (6:30 p.m. PT)

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By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks (1-1) return to Honda Center looking to take lead over the Golden Knights (1-1) in Game 3 of the Second Round.

Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. PT and will air nationally on TNT, truTV and HBO Max.

Anaheim comes into tonight’s game in familiar territory after taking Game 2 on the road, beating Vegas 3-1.

“That’s not our tradition playing that type of game, a low-scoring affair,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “We’ve had some stretches show now over the course of the season, particularly late; this is the only way you’re going to be successful in the playoffs. You got to win games like tonight. I think that we showed that it’s going to take everybody to play that type of game.”

An impressive showing by both goaltenders kept the game scoreless in the first period, but Calder Trophy finalist, Beckett Sennecke, broke the tie in the second frame to give his team a 1-0 lead. The Ducks then scored two unanswered goals courtesy of Leo Carlsson and an empty netter from Jansen Harkins.

Carlsson became the third player in franchise history under the age of 21 to record multiple game-winning goals in a single postseason while Lukas Dostal nearly completed a shutout with 21 saves.

Game 3 Factoids

Thoughts from Killorn and Coach Quenneville ahead of Game 3

Tonight’s game falls on the one-year anniversary of Anaheim hiring Quenneville as the 12th head coach in franchise history.

Coach Q, who has three Stanely Cup Championships to his resume, knows what the grind of playoff hockey is like.

Despite the win on Wednesday, he knows this Vegas team won’t relent, leading Anaheim to make lineup changes like adding Ross Johnston and Harkins.

“They've got a good hockey team, and they're gonna make us play our best in order for us to have some success,” he said. “This is not gonna be an easy battle. That's why we want to incorporate a couple more guys into our series, knowing it's gonna be a battle for who knows how many games, but we expect a long one.”

Although the Ducks are a younger squad, their maturity has shown up this postseason. Heading into tonight, they find themselves in a similar situation as Round 1, returning to home ice in a tied series.

A playoff veteran, Alex Killorn talked about the differences with postseason hockey that have allowed his team to play with a more confident swagger.

“Maybe it’s just the fact that in playoffs, you have to be so present in games and you don’t look (ahead) to what your point totals are going to be or what you’re going to have at the end of the year,” Killorn said. “I think you’re just really focused on that one game and I think that’s helped us defend a little bit better … I’ve been really impressed with the way the guys have been playing throughout 60 minutes.”

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